Mariah Carey launches Pride clothing line for charity

As a reminder that she will always be the LGBTQ community’s baby, Mariah Carey has released a line of Pride-themed apparel and accessories. And because she’s a diva, the line is also Mariah-themed.

My limited edition PRIDE merch is available NOW at mariahpride.com #mariahpride 🌈 A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on Jun 15, 2017 at 10:07am PDT

Depending on which design you choose, a rainbow dances across Mariah’s chest or booty or above her seductively outstretched figure. Fans can choose from tank tops, T-shirts, hooded sweatshirts, and cell phone cases highlighting their love for the queen diva.

NYC drag queen Lady Champagne Bubbles has already parodied the line with her own Mariah-inspired photo shoot.

Perhaps more surprising than the array of items with Mariah on them, is the there is one Pride item that doesn’t feature her likeness — sweatpants with a rainbow stripe down the side.

But it’s not all vanity. A portion of the proceeds benefit GLAAD, which honored Mariah in 2016 for her allyship to the LGBTQ community.

“Through her music and outspoken support, Mariah Carey has inspired and empowered countless LGBT fans across the globe,” GLAAD president Sarah Kate Ellis said at the time.

Looking for for a way to show your Mariah Pride? Check out — what else? — MariahPride.com.





This Story Filed Under