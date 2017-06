Mariah Carey launches Pride clothing line for charity

As a reminder that she will always be the LGBTQ community’s baby, Mariah Carey has released a line of Pride-themed apparel and accessories. And because she’s a diva, the line is also Mariah-themed.

My limited edition PRIDE merch is available NOW at mariahpride.com #mariahpride 🌈 A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on Jun 15, 2017 at 10:07am PDT

Depending on which design you choose, a rainbow dances across Mariah’s chest or booty or above her seductively outstretched figure. Fans can choose from tank tops, T-shirts, hooded sweatshirts, and cell phone cases highlighting their love for the queen diva.

NYC drag queen Lady Champagne Bubbles has already parodied the line with her own Mariah-inspired photo shoot.

Perhaps more surprising than the array of items with Mariah on them, is the there is one Pride item that doesn’t feature her likeness β€” sweatpants with a rainbow stripe down the side.

But it’s not all vanity. A portion of the proceeds benefit GLAAD, which honored Mariah in 2016 for her allyship to the LGBTQ community.

β€œThrough her music and outspoken support, Mariah Carey has inspired and empowered countless LGBT fans across the globe,” GLAAD president Sarah Kate Ellis said at the time.

Looking for for a way to show your Mariah Pride? Check out β€” what else? β€” MariahPride.com.





