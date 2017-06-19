Gay man who threatened Pulse-style shooting is back in jail

A Florida gay man who threatened to commit a Pulse-style shooting is back behind bars after violating the terms of his probation in another case.

Craig Jungwirth faced federal charges after posting to Facebook, “It’s time to clean up Wilton Manors from all you AIDS-infested losers,” and “None of you deserve to live. If you losers thought the Pulse Nightclub shooting was bad, wait ’til you see what I’m planning for Labor Day.”

The case was dropped in early January, due to “weak” and circumstantial evidence, but Jungwirth continued to face legal issues.

That same month, he pleaded no contest to misdemeanor charges in Broward County for running out on a bill at the Courtyard Cafe in Wilton Manners, followed by spraying graffiti on the windows at Rumors Bar & Grill.

He was prohibited from contacting anyone involved in the case, but as Nick Berry, owner of both establishments, told WFOR-TV, Jungwirth did not honor that ruling.

“He contacted Rumors Bar and Grill once by saying he’s back with ‘Beach Bear Weekend’ and he’s coming back to get the weekend going and then, later on, a couple days later, he posted on Facebook to Rumor’s Bar that he was running for mayor of Wilton Manors,” Berry said. He added that he is happy Jungwirth is back in jail.

Jungwirth also failed to get a psychiatric evaluation, as ordered by the court.

He was denied bond during a hearing on Monday. His next appearance in court will be in about a week.





This Story Filed Under