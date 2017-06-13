This video of gay couples smooching for the Dodgers’ Kiss Cam is everything

When the Dodgers celebrated Pride Night at their Los Angeles baseball stadium last week, one modern-day staple of the ol’ ballgame turned out to be one extra special event: the Kiss Cam.
Straight couples were by no means excluded, but what LGBTQ fans really cheered for was seeing the lesbians, gays and bisexuals pucker-up for all to cheer.
Pucker Up😘said in Vin Scully voice – It's time for LGBT Pride Nite ⚾️🏳️🌈@Dodgers @kare#jumbotron #KissCam 💋 #pride2017 pic.twitter.com/GLEWwolGyd
— LGBT Hollywood (@LGBTHollywood) June 9, 2017
The June 9th game against the Cincinnati Reds was the kickoff for L.A. Pride. The Dodgers are one of eleven Major League Baseball teams featuring a night to honor the LGBTQ community. Attendees received a rainbow Dodgers tee-shirt.
The @Dodgers just featured a half dozen same-sex couples on their Kiss Cam #PrideNight #LiveWins #PrideMonth pic.twitter.com/F9yHimHp8S
— Cyd Zeigler (@CydZeigler) June 10, 2017
And how ironic: one of the teams that still hasn’t found a spot in its calendar for Pride is the Cincinnati Reds, who offer fans Family Sundays, Thirsty Thursdays and Bark in the Park events. But not one night for the LGBTQ fans.
#KissCam for #LGBT night at #Dodgers Stadium ❤️ pic.twitter.com/quQSprBIUZ
— Joselito Laudencia (@JoselitoL) June 10, 2017
Lucky and happy Dodgers fans tweeted from the stadium to show their appreciation.
Thank you Dodgers for LGBT night. #MLBmemorybank pic.twitter.com/JjIIvSDL6c
— Tracy Thompson (@TThomp5000) June 10, 2017
And best of all, the Dodgers won, 7-to-2, making the Reds double-losers.
At the dodgers game with my girl ⚾️💙 #LGBT🌈 #MLBmemorybank pic.twitter.com/MWvdtfHOSq
— Joanna. (@chonnaaaa) June 10, 2017
Had so much fun at #Pride Night @Dodgers stadium! #LGBT #PrideNight #LApride 🌈⚾️ pic.twitter.com/4cjzDVRKa9
— Tracy (@Tracy__T24) June 10, 2017
Celebrating LGBT Night at Dodger Stadium with the VGL Kickball team! 👊 pic.twitter.com/CmSmP2xZfL
— Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) June 10, 2017
Comments