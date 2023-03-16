Randy Rainbow skewers George Santos in latest parody video

Political humorist Randy Rainbow skewered out Rep. George Santos (R-NY) in his latest parody.

Using the songs “Georgy Girl” by the Seekers and “Jolly Holliday” from Mary Poppins, Rainbow mocked the New York Republican who has been caught lying about everything in his past, from his education to his employment experience, from his background as a star volleyball player to his connection to the 9/11 attacks.

“He sailed up the Missouri with Lewis and Clark and then produced Spider-Man: Turn Off The Dark,” Rainbow sings, joking about a lie Santos hasn’t told yet and one he actually told. “He survived the Titanic, then had to disrobe in the movie, which won him his first Golden Globe. He invented the internet, waltzed with Astaire.”

“His mother was Elvis. His father is Cher. He led the Congressional Science Committee. He starred as Samantha on Sex in the City. His album just dropped. He’d love to adopt. He’s full-out crazy and must be stopped.”

Santos lied about much of his background in order to win his House race last year. He claimed to have attended Baruch College and New York University and to have worked for Goldman Sachs and Citigroup, none of which was true. He has made unsubstantiated statements about his heritage, his mother dying due to the 9/11 attacks, having four employees who were killed in the Pulse shooting, and his past as a star volleyball player.

He has also been accused of stealing items like clothes, at least one checkbook, phones, and cash, as well as running more complicated scams like ATM skimming, writing bad checks to Amish dog breeders, and charity fraud.