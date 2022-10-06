Christian woman sobs as she warns that “Hocus Pocus 2” will unleash hell

A Texas woman is warning parents not to let their kids watch Hocus Pocus 2, fearing the evil spells the PG-rated Disney film may cast.

“With the release of Hocus Pocus 2 coming up I would be wrong not to sound the alarm and warn you to protect your children,” Jamie Gooch wrote in a recent Facebook post that went viral. “After all the whole movie is based on harvesting the purity of children’s souls so that witches may live on.”

“Please hear me when I tell you the truth that the Witches and Warlocks in the satanic church abuse and sacrifice children in their ‘spiritual rituals’ to gain more power in the underworld,” the post continued.

Get the Daily Brief The news you care about, reported on by the people who care about you. The news you care about, reported on by the people who care about you.

“So before you hit play on the night of the premier of this movie please ask yourself if not only your mind but your children’s minds are strong enough to ward off the hypnotization and bewitching trance that will be coming through the screen to aid in the desensitization of the coming evil in this world. Don’t fall victim to the schemes of hell.”

“A worst case scenario is: you unleash hell on your kids and in your home,” Gooch told Texas’s KWTX.

Christian mom warns against the evil of ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ https://t.co/NB54ixOxwZ pic.twitter.com/XiotQFt3Ub — Christian Nightmares (@ChristnNitemare) October 5, 2022

“It grieves me, the thought of exposing our kids to darkness,” Gooch sobbed.

The mother of three and self-described Christian says that her family does not celebrate Halloween, and she believes that evil spells can come through her TV screen.

“I believe whatever comes in our TV screens, there are things attached to that. I’ve seen for myself the things that I’ve watched with my eyes or heard over a TV screen, they become manifested in real life,” she says. “Everybody thinks it’s fake and innocent, but they could be casting any type of spell that they want to, anything could be coming through that TV screen into your home.”

Gooch said the reaction to her initial post was “wonderful.” Meanwhile, Twitter has been dragging her for her over-the-top beliefs.

Welcome to the part of Texas I pastor a progressive church within. 😂 pray with us y’all. — Rev. Jacob Brenton (@jacobbrenton) October 5, 2022

Oh crikey. We're entering the Satanic Panic part 2. — Nate Fleming (@NateFleming__) October 5, 2022

I mean, I didn't like it as much as the first one, but "unleash hell on your kids" seems like a bit excessive of a review. — Derelict A. Ghoulzalez 🎃 (@DerlisAGonzalez) October 5, 2022

But all the blood sacrifices in the Bible… pic.twitter.com/E5093WNzJX — Nathan Pilmer (@Nathan_Pilmer) October 5, 2022

She's a better actress than the community theatre Exorcist scene below. Also, her last name is slang for a dude's taint. 😂🤣😂🤣

Speaking of that, my gooch is likely ready to unleash hell with how much I've been sweating today.https://t.co/ZlkVhtH6a8 — wallbie🔞 (@therealwallbie) October 5, 2022

Who the hell decided to give her a platform on the news? — Haunted Hassel (@AlexHassel87) October 5, 2022

MOM: I will not expose my children to witches harvesting blood sacrifices. ALSO MOM: Let's go eat the body and drink the blood of our zombie messiah, who died as a blood sacrifice. — Joseph Thomas (@1991_dnd) October 5, 2022