This Week in LGBTQ Twitter: The raid at Mar-a-Lago vs. Mx. Potato Head

Twitter is understandably preoccupied this week with the FBI raid of Mar-a-Lago over the very serious issue of potentially stealing nuclear weapons-related documents from the White House. But that doesn’t mean we can’t have a laugh (and/or an exasperated sigh) about it.

Sinclair Sexsmith is saying what we’re all thinking/feeling right now.

what — and I cannot stress this next part enough — the fuck — Sinclair Sexsmith (@MrSexsmith) August 12, 2022

Just don’t say it in front of NPR.

Fuck the fuck off. https://t.co/KHQan8Fz5G — Dan Savage (@fakedansavage) August 12, 2022

Looking for a more lighthearted retort?

Just heard someone say “slap my ass and call me Mamma Mia 2, because here we go again!” and I will be finding an appropriate time to use that in the future!! — Ryan (@thisismeryan13) August 11, 2022

The above would both be appropriate responses to recent Republican shenanigans.

Lindsey Graham ignored a subpoena and didn't show up in a Georgia courtroom today. When asked why he replied, "Because I couldn't find my other glove" pic.twitter.com/pZk1x3WjRj — Paul Rudnick (@PaulRudnickNY) August 11, 2022

Speaking of subpoenas, Gwendolyn Ann Smith offers a timely update to our cultural lexicon.

PROPOSAL: scandals no longer get a “-gate” suffix. The new suffix of choice should be “-a-lago” — Gwendolyn Ann Smith (@gwenners) August 11, 2022

As long as we’re talking about parts of speech…

Non-binary, white, and looking for a new name?

honestly white nonbinaries need to get into gaelic names instead of east asian ones, look how many vowels there are that's so nonbinary — saccharineStrategist (@sundaysundya) August 11, 2022

Need new pronouns too? In an alternative timeline, Hank Hill has you covered.

non-binary hank hill voice: pronouns and pronoun accessories — Bugs Maytrix 💗🖤💗 25% off! (@bugsmaytrix) August 11, 2022

What are “pronoun accessories,” you ask? We’re not sure, but we’re here for it. Perhaps Mx. Potato Head has some ideas.