This Week in LGBTQ Twitter: The raid at Mar-a-Lago vs. Mx. Potato Head

"Slap my ass and call me Mama Mia 2 because here we go again!"
Photo: ZonkBonk

Twitter is understandably preoccupied this week with the FBI raid of Mar-a-Lago over the very serious issue of potentially stealing nuclear weapons-related documents from the White House. But that doesn’t mean we can’t have a laugh (and/or an exasperated sigh) about it.

Sinclair Sexsmith is saying what we’re all thinking/feeling right now.

Just don’t say it in front of NPR.

Looking for a more lighthearted retort?

The above would both be appropriate responses to recent Republican shenanigans.

Speaking of subpoenas, Gwendolyn Ann Smith offers a timely update to our cultural lexicon.

As long as we’re talking about parts of speech…

Non-binary, white, and looking for a new name?

Need new pronouns too? In an alternative timeline, Hank Hill has you covered.

What are “pronoun accessories,” you ask? We’re not sure, but we’re here for it. Perhaps Mx. Potato Head has some ideas.

