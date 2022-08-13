New rightwing hook up app won’t have “pronouns” or gay matches. It was backed by a gay man

Gay conservative tech billionaire Peter Thiel has backed The Right Stuff, a new right-leaning and transphobic dating app for the “young conservative looking to amp up your dating life.”

The app, which is set to launch in September, is reportedly designed for heterosexual people, so Thiel won’t be able to use it even though he invested $1.5 million into its creation. Oh, conservatives…

In a promotional ad for the app that only features white people, Ryann McEnany — the younger sister of Donald Trump’s former White House secretary Kayleigh McEnany — says, “The Right Stuff is all about getting into the right dating pool with people who share the same values and beliefs as you.”

Get the Daily Brief The news you care about, reported on by the people who care about you. The news you care about, reported on by the people who care about you.

“We’re sorry that you’ve had to enter years of bad dates and wasted time with people that don’t see the world our way, the right way,” McEnany says. She has attended events by Turning Point USA, an organization whose founder Charlie Kirk has attacked transgender people and described opposition to religious liberty as “fascism.”

In a June ad for the app, three young women (including a brown-skinned woman) talk about their bad dating experiences. One date involved a man in an Earth Day shirt who thinks having children is bad for the environment. Another involved a bearded bicyclist who is obviously voiced by a woman.

“Other dating apps have gone woke,” the app’s website says. “Quit swiping, scrolling, and trolling the wrong people. Connect with people who aren’t offended by everything. View profiles without pronouns.”

Surely the app will allow pronouns like “I,” “you,” and “we” since they’re needed to construct sentences that make any sense. But it won’t allow people to seek same-sex matches, at least not at first, though one of the app’s founders said it may allow them later on. Perhaps this is unsurprising considering that the 2020 national Republican party platform called same-sex marriage “an assault on the foundations of our society.”

The app will also allow people to join by invitation only. Women can join for free, but men will need to pay for premium accounts. This could possibly result in the app having far more women than men, but time will tell whether it will help right-wingers hook up in a party-approved way.

Conservatives have long complained that they don’t get any action on other dating apps like Bumble and Tinder. These apps allow users to add their personal pronouns, tags in support of abortion and Black Lives Matter, and to designate whether they’re vaccinated or unvaccinated — all things that apparently annoy right-wingers.

“Liberals own the education, media corporations, and we can’t let them control our personal relationships,” app co-founded Daniel Huff told The Hill.

Huff, who was Trump’s appointee in the Department of Housing and Urban Development, co-founded the app with Thiel and John McEntee, Trump’s personal aide and director of the White House presidential personnel office.

The app will follow a long line of little-known and failed right-wing dating apps like Righter, Donald Dater, TrumpSingles, Patrio, MAGA Mingle, and Conservatives Only. Most likely, it’ll have the same ending as those others.