This Week in LGBTQ Twitter: Can Alex Jones’ text messages curb monkeypox?

The parodies will get us through.
Between monkeypox and the ongoing nightmare that is the U.S. political system, sometimes you have to find reasons to laugh instead of crying. The trial of Alex Jones has provided plenty of fodder for that.

Meanwhile, the parodies are almost too close to the truth. But what can you do when reality is this ridiculous?

Sing a song about it, perhaps?

Cackle at the haters.

And get that vaccine no matter how long the lines are.

Because it’s an absurd world, but it’s the only one we’ve got.

Case in point: A writer recently blocked numerous trans folks – many of whom had never even heard of the author – apparently because they liked a tweet she found distasteful.

Caught up in the mass-block? A Lake Mead parody account.

Of course, that lake is trans, so there’s a certain twisted logic in it.

