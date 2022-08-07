This Week in LGBTQ Twitter: Can Alex Jones’ text messages curb monkeypox?

Between monkeypox and the ongoing nightmare that is the U.S. political system, sometimes you have to find reasons to laugh instead of crying. The trial of Alex Jones has provided plenty of fodder for that.

Reading “intimate messages” that passed between Alex Jones and Roger Stone might turn gay men off sex long enough to halt the spread of Monkeypox. https://t.co/ERHWBTAA6c — Dan Savage (@fakedansavage) August 5, 2022

Meanwhile, the parodies are almost too close to the truth. But what can you do when reality is this ridiculous?

Republicans in 3…2…1… "527,999 of the 528,000 new jobs were taken by trans people who snuck over the border and their new job is to take YOUR guns!!!" — Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) August 5, 2022

Sing a song about it, perhaps?

Get the Daily Brief The news you care about, reported on by the people who care about you. The news you care about, reported on by the people who care about you.

The GOP's shameless inaction but make it A Chorus Line. #ThoughtsAndPrayers 😇💭🙏🏻🎶 pic.twitter.com/wsFbtAe70V — Randy Rainbow (@RandyRainbow) August 4, 2022

Cackle at the haters.

Me last week filming a Marvel series & watching all my haters go off about they thought I didn’t even deserve to be top 4. 😂 pic.twitter.com/m1COI7nvrc — Shea Couleé (@SheaCoulee) August 3, 2022

And get that vaccine no matter how long the lines are.

Trying to get a monkeypox vaccine appointment in NYC is giving me flashbacks to the nightmare that was trying to get concert tickets on https://t.co/GWTyzRRafm, only now it’s a concert I don’t want to go to but will go if I ever can because it’s better than getting monkeypox — Noah Michelson (@noahmichelson) August 4, 2022

Because it’s an absurd world, but it’s the only one we’ve got.

Case in point: A writer recently blocked numerous trans folks – many of whom had never even heard of the author – apparently because they liked a tweet she found distasteful.

Caught up in the mass-block? A Lake Mead parody account.

Lmao she blocked a lake https://t.co/lgby3Dpp5O — Lake Mead (@LakeMead51) August 4, 2022

Of course, that lake is trans, so there’s a certain twisted logic in it.