Creepy Ted Cruz suggests Elizabeth Warren has a penis & now the jokes are flying

U.S. Senator Ted Cruz speaking with attendees at the 2022 Student Action Summit at the Tampa Convention Center in Tampa, Florida. Photo: Gage Skidmore

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) embraces mean and dirty politics, but his recent antics at a Republican rally in Nevada may have set his personal bar even lower when he denigrated a woman’s looks and said that Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) may have a penis.

And as soon as Cruz brought up the topic, Twitter had thoughts – about Cruz’s own member.

Standing behind hay bales and in front of an American flag, the bombastic senator recounted a story Warren told about her presidential primary campaign.

“Elizabeth Warren told reporters that guy came up to her and said, ‘I would have voted for you if only you a had a penis.’ Now let me say two things about this.”

“Number one,” he said, “that story is a lie. Produce this fictional person, because this human being does not exist. That’s not even 1/1024th true. But number two, in today’s Democrat Party, how do we know she doesn’t?”

Cruz continued as the crowd roared, “Like for Democrats, how could you possibly know?” Adopting a deeper voice, he added, “Hi, my name is Elizabeth. Call me Bob. This is my beard.”

“By the way, most Americans know this is ridiculous. Lia Thomas is a dude! He looks like Michael Phelps and has arms longer than…” But before his rant could go limp, he weakly finished with “anyone else.”

Thomas, a college swimmer, has been subjected to numerous transphobic attacks after a successful swimming season earlier this year. She has been used as a whipping post for the right’s repeated attacks on transgender athletes.

But Twitter wasn’t having Cruz’s flaccid attacks on Thomas or the respected senator. And they returned fire with fire. If Cruz wanted to talk about penises and verifying small details, Twitter was ready to play that game.

“For a guy who has repeatedly demonstrated he has no manhood to speak of this is amazingly ironic,” one person tweeted.

“Does #TedFledCancunCruz have a penis?” another wondered. “A serious question and Ted should be asked by everyone who sees him in public. If he ‘claims’ he has a penis, challenge him to prove it. Unless & until he proves it, we must assume he’s hiding his lack of penis”

“No way a man who doesn’t defend his wife has one,” someone responded. Cruz infamously toadied up to former president Donald Trump even after Trump denigrated Cruz’s wife just like the senator had insulted Thomas.

Another user quickly piled on, adding, “…and @SenTedCruz might have balls, although we’ve never seen any evidence of that.”

Another questioned Cruz’s commitment to defending children from drag queens and storybooks.

“I’m curious,” they tweeted. “was attendance at this event strictly monitored to ensure that it was an exclusively 18+ event? or did ted go on a long, lurid monologue about politicians’ genitals at an event where children could possibly be present?”

