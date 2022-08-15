Politics

Marjorie Taylor Greene mocked for saying teachers are “monsters” turning kids transgender

"This evil idiot is what you get when you ban books."
By    
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene
Marjorie Taylor GreenePhoto: Screenshot

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) is getting mocked online for suggesting that teachers are lying to boys to turn them into transgender women.

“Parents raise your boys to be men and protect them from teachers who try to deceive them to become women,” Greene wrote. “Guard your children from such monsters in these evil days.”

Her post doesn’t seem to be a reference to any specific story, since this isn’t something that happens in the real world. Several of her supporters responded with stories about teachers using their transgender students’ pronouns, which is not what Greene was discussing.

Get the Daily Brief

The news you care about, reported on by the people who care about you.

Greene’s critics, on the other hand, mocked her for her latest conspiracy theory.

Politics
, ,

Creepy Ted Cruz suggests Elizabeth Warren has a penis & now the jokes are flying

Previous article

Straight congressman’s impassioned speech for marriage equality nails what is at stake

Next article

More in Politics