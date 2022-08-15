Marjorie Taylor Greene mocked for saying teachers are “monsters” turning kids transgender

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) is getting mocked online for suggesting that teachers are lying to boys to turn them into transgender women.

“Parents raise your boys to be men and protect them from teachers who try to deceive them to become women,” Greene wrote. “Guard your children from such monsters in these evil days.”

Parents raise your boys to be men and protect them from teachers who try to deceive them to become women. Guard your children from such monsters in these evil days. — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) August 14, 2022

Her post doesn’t seem to be a reference to any specific story, since this isn’t something that happens in the real world. Several of her supporters responded with stories about teachers using their transgender students’ pronouns, which is not what Greene was discussing.

Get the Daily Brief The news you care about, reported on by the people who care about you. The news you care about, reported on by the people who care about you.

Greene’s critics, on the other hand, mocked her for her latest conspiracy theory.

This evil idiot is what you get when you ban books. — Jo 🌻 (@JoJoFromJerz) August 14, 2022

It is genuinely baffling to me that, after 246 years in this country, educators are suddenly, without exception, and with absolutely no discernible motivation, trying to “deceive (boys) to become women.” Look in your mirror, Marje.

The “monsters in these evil days” are you. https://t.co/39NnyNasju — 𝐒𝐧𝐨𝐳𝐳𝐖𝐚𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐫🌻 (@Snozz_Wanger) August 14, 2022

My husband was a teacher as are many of my friends.NONE of them do that but encourage their students to be accepting of ALL of their fellow students. — Deb McD. aka Towanda in SC (@DebMcD007) August 14, 2022

I get it. Your attacks on teachers are deeply personal. You hold them responsible for not giving you the education you should’ve had, which turned you into the monster you are today. — The Dark Smite⚡️ (@7Veritas4) August 14, 2022

You know what’s strange, I raised 4 men and not one teacher along the way tried to turn them into women🤷‍♀️Although more women is exactly what this world needs. Why do you hate women so much @RepMTG — Kim (@Kim79661484) August 14, 2022

provide evidence that a single 'teacher' has 'talked' a boy into 'becoming a woman' . Also, are you not concerned that they are talking girls into becoming a man? Or is it that you are just against drag queens reading to children. Really, your bigotry is beyond belief. — Roxann 🇺🇦 🇺🇸 @I_want_my_tax_money_back (@Roxann_Jane_Doe) August 14, 2022

I’m a middle school teacher.

I only want your sons to wear deodorant and shower more than once a week. With soap. Thanks. — Zingamomma-OfJason🎶☮️🌻🇺🇸🎶 (@tubawidow) August 14, 2022

Parents raise your children to be open minded, accepting of others, loving and compassionate. Teach them not to be fearmongering bigots. — Democracy Restored (@GhostOfDemocra2) August 14, 2022

Parents raise your boys to be men who respect women, and know when someone’s trying to stir the pot for political gain. — Kal – Those who don’t think, don’t question. (@TruthJustis4USA) August 14, 2022

Parents, raise your children to be curious, accepting, kind people who believe in science and facts. The exact opposite of Marge Greene — MIGIRLINVA (@MIGIRLINVA1) August 15, 2022