Marjorie Taylor Greene rages that she’s the victim of a “hate crime”

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) claims to be the victim of an anti-Christian hate crime and she’s angry that the Justice Department hasn’t prosecuted anyone yet.

Greene is angry about the vandalism of posters she hangs on the wall outside her office. One of the posters – her infamous “There are TWO genders: MALE & FEMALE. ‘Trust The Science!'” poster that she put up last year to cancel out a nearby transgender pride flag – keeps getting vandalized, so she put up another poster accusing Rep. Jake Auchincloss’s (D-MA) chief of staff Tim Hysom of being the vandal.

Now that poster has been vandalized, enraging Greene further.

“You wanna know what happened?” a clearly agitated Greene said in a video posted to social media. “Another sign got taken off the wall.” She pointed to where the Hysom sign used to be.

She claimed that the sign was Hysom’s arrest warrant that was issued after the Capitol Police “caught him” damaging her anti-transgender sign on video.

“They can’t take the fact that there’s only two genders, male and female,” Greene said, using they/them pronouns for Hysom for some reason. “They’ve been attacking this sign. Tim Hysom, chief of staff for Jake Auchincloss.”

“I’m sure Jake doesn’t get awards like this for actually having a great voting record,” she said, showing off an award she happened to be carrying. It’s not clear what organization gave her the award for voting in line with their ideology.

“They attack this because they hate my faith, they hate my religion, and they hate the fact that I’m a woman!” she said. “The Department of Justice is not going to prosecute them.”

More criminal activity in the Capitol. Will @TheJusticeDept investigate this time? pic.twitter.com/wPdOhHc2x6 — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) July 20, 2022

In a later video, she claimed that a staffer found the Hysom poster crumpled up in the men’s bathroom, and she made sure to stress that it wasn’t her who found the poster because “I don’t go to the men’s bathroom. I go to the women’s bathroom.”

“Lawlessness in Congress, everyone,” Greene said. “Department of Justice is completely terrible, they don’t prosecute crime.”

In her third video on the matter, she put a fresh copy of the poster about Hysom back up.

She claimed that the Department of Justice is “more interested in political persecution,” possibly referring to how many of the January 6 insurrectionists are facing federal prosecution. While the insurrectionists damaged Congress more than the poster vandals did – and with more sinister intentions – Greene has made it a priority to argue against their prosecution.

The crimes of Tim Hysom are back on display. https://t.co/JuGYtLgrV3 pic.twitter.com/q4qMULgaZB — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) July 20, 2022

Greene delivered a speech on the House floor about her anti-transgender sign getting vandalized last month.

“The way this place treats me is exactly the way conservatives, Republican voters, and many Americans feel treated,” she said in her speech. “They feel mistreated because this place only cares about itself.”

“The American people feel mistreated the same way I feel mistreated.”

LGBTQ Nation contacted Auchincloss’s office for comment. This article will be updated if they respond.