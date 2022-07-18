Marjorie Taylor Greene calls non-biological parents a “danger” to children

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) is getting called out online for some stern words she had for non-biological parents.

Speaking with creepy rightwing troll Alex Stein – who got attention last week when he harassed Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) on the Capitol steps and called her a “sexy… big booty Latina” – Greene said that children are in “great danger” because “traditional family values are being destroyed.”

“The idea that mom and dad together – not fake mom and fake dad – but the biological mom and biological dad, can raise their children together and do what’s right for their children, raising them to be confident in who they are, their identity, their identity is, you know, they’re a child made by God…” she said on her Facebook show MTG: Live.

Marjorie Taylor Greene called non-biological parents, “fake mom and fake dad” while ranting about “danger” to children in America. pic.twitter.com/pReZkyLkw4 — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) July 16, 2022

Online, people thought she was talking about adoptive parents. Several people brought up the irony of the rightwing politician – just as many conservatives are saying that parents forced to carry pregnancies to term should just put their children up for adoption – calling adoptive parents “fake mom and fake dad.”

Are adoption parents the “fake parents” she means? What is she going to call all the parents who raise children from forced births from rape? — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) July 16, 2022

So, she's not for the domestic supply of infants for adoption that the pro-lifers are pushing? 🤔 — Leslieoo7  🌻 (@Leslieoo7) July 16, 2022

So we’re advocating for people to put kids up for adoption instead of abortion and then turning around and calling those adoption parents “fake mom and fake dad”? — Sam “Over-educated, Under-loved” Stitches (@SammiStitches) July 16, 2022

Later in the broadcast, Stein justified racially catcalling Rep. Ocasio-Cortez at her place of work. He called her his “favorite big booty Latina” and said she is “hot hot hot like a tamale.”

“You’re a comedian, you’re doing what you do, saying things that are actually quite the compliment,” Greene said, bringing up the video.

“I was complimenting! She’s Jenny from the Block! I mean, J. Lo is known for her voluptuous derrière, and all I was trying to do is say you look great,” Stein said. “But they live in a society where compliments are bigotry.”

“But how we feel in our culture,” Greene said, “where we believe in, um, you know, two genders – male, female… I think women should be confident. If a man gives you a compliment, a woman can say thank you. That’s a good thing, say thank you.”

Marjorie Taylor Greene had the man who sexually harassed AOC on her podcast and called his “big booty Latina” comments, “quite the compliment.” Marjorie implied AOC should have said, “thank you.” pic.twitter.com/n5Lquqz4eO — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) July 15, 2022

This is a video of the “compliment” Greene and Stein were referring to.

Here is a video he posted of the incident. I was actually walking over to deck him because if no one will protect us then I’ll do it myself but I needed to catch a vote more than a case today pic.twitter.com/RdwCNBDIBb — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 14, 2022

Stein opposes letting kids interact with drag queens because he believes that straight boys will get turned on by drag queens and end up “sexually confused,” he said in a debate with YouTuber Vaush.

“Some of these drag queens, they’re so effective with their make-up, they’re so effective with their synthetic breasts and their thongs, you could very easily be confused,” Stein said.