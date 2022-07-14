Creepy anti-LGBTQ activist calls Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez a “sexy big booty Latina” on Capitol steps

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) posted a video of transphobic self-described “comedian” Alex Stein sexually harassing her by calling her a “sexy… big booty Latina” on the U.S. Capitol steps.

In a July 13 tweet, Ocasio-Cortez wrote, “I posted about a deeply disgusting incident that happened today on the Capitol steps, but took it down bc it’s clearly someone seeking extremist fame. It’s just a bummer to work in an institution that openly allowed this, but talking about it only invites more. Just really sad.”

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay up-to-date with the latest LGBTQ news

In a second tweet, Ocasio-Cortez wrote, “Here is a video he posted of the incident. I was actually walking over to deck him because if no one will protect us then I’ll do it myself but I needed to catch a vote more than a case today.”

In the video, Stein smiles and points toward Ocasio-Cortez as she walks through the parking lot and up the Capitol steps. The text overlaid on the video states, “My favorite big booty Latina AOC.”

He says, “See? My favorite big booty Latina. I love you AOC, you’re my favorite. She wants to kill babies, but she’s still beautiful. You look very beautiful in that dress. You look very sexy.”

He then says even louder, “Look at that booty on AOC! That’s my favorite big booty Latina.”

Wearing a face mask, she briefly walks over to lean toward his camera and flashes a peace sign before walking off.

“I love it! My favorite! AOC! Nice to meet you, AOC,” Stein smiles, waving goodbye. “Look how sexy she looks in that dress. Ooooh, I love it. AOC! Hot, hot, hot like a tamale.”

Here is a video he posted of the incident. I was actually walking over to deck him because if no one will protect us then I’ll do it myself but I needed to catch a vote more than a case today pic.twitter.com/RdwCNBDIBb — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 14, 2022

Stein — who was a former contestant on the reality competition The Glass House and has previously made transphobic statements in public meetings — shared Ocasio-Cortez’s tweet and wrote, “If you really love me you would of at least tagged me.” He also joked about her blocking him on Twitter.

In a statement to Newsweek, Stein said, “I just wanted to call out AOC and make her uncomfortable just like she said to make Brett Kavanaugh uncomfortable and she is lying about wanting to hit me. She totally liked me.”

His comment referred to one of the congresswoman’s tweets saying that she didn’t understand why people were upset about pro-abortion advocates protesting Kavanaugh and other anti-abortion Supreme Court justices. Ocasio-Cortez has criticized the Supreme Court for recently overturning the federal right to an abortion.

In a December 2, 2020 tweet, Ocasio-Cortez also wrote, “The whole point of protesting is to make ppl uncomfortable… To folks who complain protest demands make people uncomfortable… that’s the point.”

While other Twitter commenters replied to her repost of Stein’s videos by mentioning her December 2020 tweet, her defenders said that sexual harassment isn’t a form of peaceful protest.

Stein has a history of anti-LGBTQ statements.

In a March 15 video posted to his Twitter account, Stein told a meeting of officials in Marin County, California, “My 9-year-old is openly gay and identifies as a lizard.” He then said that monkey bars at a public park were “non-inclusive…[and] racist to a child that identifies as a lizard,” Newsweek reported.

He also said that if transgender U.S. Assistant Secretary for Health Admiral Rachel Levine is referred to as a woman, people should also refer to his daughter as a lizard.

In reality, Stein doesn’t have a daughter. He told the publication that he loves the gay and trans communities, adding, “I’m a comedian and a satirist so I make fun of everything under the sun.”

In June, Stein joined a group of transphobic protesters who harassed parents and performers who attended a family Pride Month drag event in Dallas.

During the protest, he yelled, “They’re gonna groom a bunch of children in here!” He also told counterprotesters that they were going to hell and told a Black police officer outside the bar, “You’re not one of those down-low brothers. Your dad probably dragged you to a lot of gay bars,” Salon reported.

After the protest, he appeared on conspiracy theorist Alex Jones’ show Infowars. There he accused a drag queen of using a secret code word to indicate their interest in “child pedophilia.”

He also agreed with Jones that “public school teachers tend to be pedophiles, since ‘most normal people… don’t want to be around kids’ who aren’t their own,” the publication added.