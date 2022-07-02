Over half of Republicans believe that parents of trans kids should be investigated for child abuse

This week, Pew Research Center, the Washington D.C. think tank that provides studies on public opinion, came out with alarming statistics about how Americans feel about gender identity and transgender issues. The most alarming statistics have to deal with policies that have been affected by anti-transgender laws that have been making their way across the country.

In fact, 59% of Republicans believe that parents of transgender youths should be investigated for child abuse if they help someone younger than 18 receive medical care for gender transition. Only 17% of Democrats feel the same way.

Although the most alarming statistic from Pew’s analysis details investigating parents who aid their children with gender transition, it is not the only public issue where Republicans stick to their party’s anti-LGBTQ mission.

Another issue that was polled was whether it should be illegal for health care professionals to provide someone younger than 18 with medical care for a gender transition. 72% of Republicans agree that it should be illegal for health care professionals to aid gender transition for individuals younger than 18. Only 26% of Democrats feel the same way.

There have been 25 bills proposed this year that target healthcare for transgender youths.

When polled, 85% of Americans who identify as Republican or lean Republican believe that the country should require transgender athletes to compete on teams that match the sex they were assigned at birth. This falls right in line with the amount of anti-transgender bills that have been put into law this year that restrict transgender athletes from competing with the gender they identify with.

Currently, there are 18 states including Florida and Texas that have a state law that bans transgender students from participating in sports consistent with their gender identity. Only 37% of Democrats feel the same way about allowing transgender people to participate with the gender they identify with in sports.

Other issues that were polled include requiring transgender individuals to use public bathrooms that match the sex they were assigned at birth and making it illegal for public school districts to teach about gender identity in elementary school. There have been numerous bathroom bills and education bans that have occurred across the country.

Of these issues, 67% of Republicans compared to 20% of Democrats believe in forcing transgender individuals to use a bathroom that matches their assigned sex at birth and 69% of Republicans versus 18% of Democrats agree with making it illegal to teach about gender identity in public elementary schools.

Another alarming statistic: Only 48% of Republicans support anti-discrimination laws that would protect transgender people in their jobs, housing, and life in public spaces. That’s compared to 80% of Democrats who support anti-discrimination laws.

Finally, only 7% of Republicans believe that health insurance companies should cover the cost of medical care for gender transitions. 44% of Democrats support health insurance companies being required to cover the cost.

This information comes at the height of over 200 anti-LGBTQ bills that have been filed nationwide. These bills aim to restrict protections for transgender and LGBTQ youth and eliminate discussion of LGBTQ topics in public schools.