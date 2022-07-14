GOP Congressman blasted for mansplaining what a woman is to a woman

Rep. Andrew Clyde (R-GA) caught flack when he asked National Women’s Law Center president and CEO Fatima Goss Graves what a woman is at a House Oversight Committee hearing yesterday, then cut her off and talked over her about “high school biology” when it was apparent she wasn’t going to give him the answer he wanted.

Clyde was questioning Goss Graves at a hearing about abortion rights in a post-Roe America yesterday, the same hearing where Clyde’s fellow Georgian, Rep. Jody Hice (R-GA), asked Goss Graves whether women can give birth to breakfast tacos.

“This year, our new Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson was asked what a woman is, and she had a difficult time defining that,” Clyde stated, referring to Jackson’s Senate confirmation hearing. “Since you are the president of the National Women’s Law Center, I was hoping that you could define what a woman is for us in this committee hearing.”

“Well, as the president of the National Women’s Law Center, you can imagine I say ‘woman’ a lot in my day job-” Goss Graves started before Clyde cut her off.

“OK, so I’m just asking for the definition,” he said.

“So what I’ll tell you is, I am a woman, that’s how I identify,” she said, starting again. “But I wonder, however, if in part the reason that you’re asking me this question is that you’re trying to suggest that people who don’t-”

“I’m simply asking the question and I simply want an answer,” Clyde said, cutting Goss Graves off again.

“So, I think it’s actually really important to be very clear here that there are people who identify as non-binary and about five percent of-” she started again as Clyde cut her off again.

“OK, we’re not going to go there,” Clyde said, as if a discussion of gender was not what he literally asked for.

“I was hoping maybe,” he continued, talking over her as she tried to give her answer, “I was hoping you would say something that maybe we learned in high school biology that has to do with X and Y chromosomes, which define male and female, but I guess we’re not going to get there.”

“I don’t think that’s the legal definition-” Goss Graves started to say again before Clyde cut her off again to move on to his next question.

“I have another question for you!” he repeated twice as she tried to give his previous question an answer.

Clyde asks what is a woman and the answer doesn’t go his way pic.twitter.com/fEmb0HTIkO — Acyn (@Acyn) July 13, 2022

People noticed that he refused to even let Goss Graves answer his question at all and made comparisons to how women are often treated in professional settings.

Q: What’s a woman? A: Someone a white man in elected office feels the need to talk over. 🤷🏻‍♀️ — Lurker (@Lurker26563557) July 13, 2022

I was hoping you were going to answer my question in a very simplistic way, ignoring all the complexities that actually exist in reality, as if I was a five-year-old, and not a particularly bright five-year-old at that. — Truthfulness: the foundation of all human virtues (@RealDanB95) July 13, 2022

These men constantly — constantly interrupt. “I have a question for you…” then they don’t let (her) finish a single sentence. Call them out on their constant interruptions! They don’t want her answer. — Suzanne (@StClaireSuzanne) July 13, 2022

Let me ask you a question and continual interrupt you as you attempt to respond. — Madison Church (@ColoNATIVE2nd) July 13, 2022

Leading the witness. Don’t ask questions if you don’t want to get an answer. I SO could not handle being a witness before Congress. Do not invite me. — 📱 Steven Hoober. No, with a “B.” (@shoobe01) July 13, 2022

He knows what a woman is.

He wouldn’t have interrupted or talked down to a man that way. — Amo Nobunny Newtz (@AmoNewtz) July 13, 2022

I don’t feel that the committee chair should allow the abusive interruptions & dismissal of answers that were not given the respect of finishing. — Just Shana 🌊 (@ShanRussell72) July 13, 2022

Chair should’ve allowed her to finish her answer. It is always crazy to me in these cong. hearings how these congresspeople are allowed questions and then they get to allow the answer only if they want an actual answer or is what they want to hear/or have sound bite of. — Annoying Liberal 🇺🇸 (@CodeAficionado) July 13, 2022

they need to have a moderator that actually allows people to answer questions. Clyde trying to audition for real housewives of Potomac with all his sass — person people -👁️⃤🏳️‍🌈 (@Gandilf_the_Gay) July 13, 2022

What he meant to say was “Before we talk about what we are here today can I bash LGBTQ people with an unrelated question about why I think they don’t exist?” — Mr Yoyito (@Mr_Yoyito) July 13, 2022

What he meant was…”I was hoping I could bully you into an answer.” A woman is someone who identifies as a woman. Done. — Dead Inside (@uraveragecorpse) July 13, 2022

“And how do you define “boor”? “I suggest you look in the mirror.” — Tori Conrad McTory (@Conradmctory) July 13, 2022

Asking liberal Congressional witnesses and presidential appointees to define what a woman is – especially in contexts outside of transgender equality issues – has become a common way for Republican lawmakers to derail discussions this year. In addition to Goss Graves and Justice Jackson, Republican lawmakers asked the question to University of California law professor Khiara Bridges and Dr. Yashica Robinson at committee hearings.

All of four of the women were Black and were being questioned by white Republicans.