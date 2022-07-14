Flamboyantly not-gay Christian Walker verbally assaults out singer Kehlani at Starbucks

Kehlani on the red carpet at the BET Presents: 2017 Soul Train Awards in Las Vegas Photo: Shutterstock

Kehlani on the red carpet at the BET Presents: 2017 Soul Train Awards in Las Vegas Photo: Shutterstock

Out non-binary pop/R&B singer Kehlani was verbally assaulted yesterday morning at a Starbuck by self-proclaimed “free-speech radicalist” Christian Walker, who jumped out of his car at the drive-thru and went up to them to scream at them and call them an “a**hole.”

Walker – an influencer whose father is the GOP candidate for a U.S. Senate seat in Georgia this year and who says he’s not gay even though he likes men – was in the drive-thru line at Starbucks in West LA filming himself rant about Pride flags on display in the coffee spot’s windows.

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay up-to-date with the latest LGBTQ news

“Pride Month is OVER,” Walker shouts to himself in an Instagram story. “You’re intolerant of how I identify as a frickin’ American!”

Kehlani speaks… & she’s right she did look good af in that video 🤣😍 love an unbothered queen pic.twitter.com/rEyCKUUFrc — Jas🫶🏽 (@Jassymonique_) July 13, 2022

“I see behind me that kid Christian Walker visibly losing his shit in the car via my two mirrors,” said Kehlani in a TikTok reaction later in the day, “zooming in to film the Starbucks workers and film all the flags that are in the Starbucks windows.”

“He proceeds to get to the little order box thing and is clearly harassing whoever’s behind the order box thing and going back to his phone like, ‘A-la-la-la-la-la-la.'”

“You only GET a Pride Month because you’re in AMERICA!” Walker ranted.

“Now, I go to this Starbucks often,” Kehlani recounts, “and I know and can visibly see that everybody that works there is, like, of color, and a lot of them, can’t assume these things, but… seem queer to me.”

“So I get to the window and I’m like, ‘Yo, just letting you know, the guy behind me is that Trump supporter kid who has a habit of like, harassing, you know, this community,’ even though he’s a part of it. Don’t, you know, blows my mind. And I said, ‘Watch out, he’s coming up here with his phone ready to record.”

“Now he didn’t start recording when he actually started speaking to me,” Kehlani continues. The bullying began “when he was like, ‘B**ch, you’re holding up the line, b**ch, all this ‘B**ch this, b**ch that,’ right?”

The barista at the window replied, “‘Yeah, I know that kid.’ ‘I’m like, ‘he’s a fucking a**hole,’ because I’ve just watched him be an a**hole for the last 10 minutes, right?”

That’s when Walker did his “don’t make me get out of this car” act and ambushed the “Good Thing” singer.

This mediocre singer that everyone’s forgotten about, Kehlani, told my baristas at Starbucks that I was an “a**hole” and to be “safe around me.” Well, I set her straight. I’m tired of these fake woke people being rude to everyone and acting like they’re the good ones. pic.twitter.com/V6X88Wg8tX — Christian Walker (@ChristianWalk1r) July 13, 2022

“Ma’am!” scolds Walker, approaching Kehlani in her car. “Ma’am! You don’t need to tell baristas that I’m an a**hole because I have an opinion. Get your drink and go, and go away! I, I can have an opinion like everybody else. Why are you entitled to an opinion and not me? You wanna tell baristas I’m an asshole?”

“Yeah, I’m telling them to be mindful…” replies the singer evenly.

“Well, guess what? You’re the a**hole. You are an a**hole. Get your drink and go. Get your drink and go. You can have an opinion, I can have an opinion. If you can have an opinion, I can have an opinion, ma’am.”

Kehlani laughs, “Oh my God.”

“If you can have an opinion — get your drink and go,” Walker says with a flourish, turning on Givenchy slippers.

Coincidentally, Kehlani was on the phone with her therapist for the entire verbal beat down, “talking about people misplacing anger when they’re mad at something else.”

Walker continued his bashing through the day.

“You posted that your therapy was working. If your therapy was working you wouldn’t have been triggered by a someone gettin’ a Frappuccino behind you in the Starbucks drive-thru. Have a good day, Keh-lon-lon! Byeeeee!”

“Girly pop, you haven’t trended on Twitter in 6 years. You trended today ’cause of me.”

CHRISTIAN WALKER IS AT IT AGAIN WHEN WILL HE STOP 😭 pic.twitter.com/jZGIHEMRsZ — gucci (@gucciwestx) July 14, 2022

The singer was a reluctant participant in the online brawl.

“I wasn’t going to say anything, I wasn’t going to address it. But I think we should tell the truth.”