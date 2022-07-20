Here are the 157 Republicans who voted against marriage equality

Yesterday, the House of Representatives voted on the Respect for Marriage Act, a bill that would codify marriage rights for same-sex and interracial couples. Proponents of the bill argue that it’s necessary now that the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, ended the federal right to an abortion, attacked the idea of substantive due process rights, and suggested that marriage equality could be next.

All Democrats in the House voted for the bill along with 47 Republicans. 157 Republicans, though, voted against it. Some, like Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), said that they were voting against the bill because, he claimed, the Supreme Court isn’t going to overturn Obergefell v. Hodges, the 2015 decision that legalized marriage equality in all 50 states.

Other Republicans who voted against the bill stated that they are simply opposed to marriage rights for same-sex couples.

“I believe that marriage is between a man and a woman and that’s how God created it,” Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) said before the vote.

Here are the 157 Republican members of Congress who, in 2022, voted against marriage equality.