Here are the 157 Republicans who voted against marriage equality

Yesterday, the House of Representatives voted on the Respect for Marriage Act, a bill that would codify marriage rights for same-sex and interracial couples. Proponents of the bill argue that it’s necessary now that the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, ended the federal right to an abortion, attacked the idea of substantive due process rights, and suggested that marriage equality could be next.
All Democrats in the House voted for the bill along with 47 Republicans. 157 Republicans, though, voted against it. Some, like Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), said that they were voting against the bill because, he claimed, the Supreme Court isn’t going to overturn Obergefell v. Hodges, the 2015 decision that legalized marriage equality in all 50 states.
Other Republicans who voted against the bill stated that they are simply opposed to marriage rights for same-sex couples.
“I believe that marriage is between a man and a woman and that’s how God created it,” Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) said before the vote.
Here are the 157 Republican members of Congress who, in 2022, voted against marriage equality.
- Rep. Robert Aderholt – Alabama
- Rep. Rick Allen – Georgia
- Rep. Mark Amodei – Nevada
- Rep. Jodey Arrington – Texas
- Rep. Jim Baird – Indiana
- Rep. Troy Balderson – Ohio
- Rep. Jim Banks – Indiana
- Rep. Andy Barr – Kentucky
- Rep. Jack Bergman – Michigan
- Rep. Stephanie Bice – Oklahoma
- Rep. Andy Biggs – Arizona
- Rep. Gus Bilirakis – Florida
- Rep. Dan Bishop – North Carolina
- Rep. Lauren Boebert – Colorado
- Rep. Mike Bost – Illinois
- Rep. Kevin Brady – Texas
- Rep. Mo Brooks – Alabama
- Rep. Vern Buchanan – Florida
- Rep. Ken Buck – Colorado
- Rep. Larry Bucshon – Indiana
- Rep. Ted Budd – North Carolina
- Rep. Michael Burgess – Texas
- Rep. Jerry Carl – Alabama
- Rep. Earl Carter – Georgia
- Rep. John Carter – Texas
- Rep. Madison Cawthorn – North Carolina
- Rep. Steve Chabot – Ohio
- Rep. Benjamin Lee Cline – Virginia
- Rep. Michael Cloud – Texas
- Rep. Andrew Clyde – Georgia
- Rep. Tom Cole – Oklahoma
- Rep. James Comer Jr. – Kentucky
- Rep. Connie Conway – California
- Rep. Rick Crawford – Arkansas
- Rep. Dan Crenshaw – Texas
- Rep. Warren Davidson – Ohio
- Rep. Scott DesJarlais – Tennessee
- Rep. Byron Donalds – Florida
- Rep. Jeff Duncan – South Carolina
- Rep. Neal Dunn – Florida
- Rep. Jake Ellzey – Texas
- Rep. Ron Estes – Kansas
- Rep. Pat Fallon – Texas
- Rep. Randy Feenstra – Iowa
- Rep. Drew Ferguson – Georgia
- Rep. Michelle Fischbach – Minnesota
- Rep. Scott Fitzgerald – Wisconsin
- Rep. Charles J. Fleischmann – Tennessee
- Rep. Mike Flood – Nebraska
- Rep. Mayra Flores – Texas
- Rep. Virginia Foxx – North Carolina
- Rep. Scott Franklin – Florida
- Rep. Russ Fulcher – Idaho
- Rep. Matt Gaetz – Florida
- Rep. Mike Gallagher – Wisconsin
- Rep. Bob Gibbs – Ohio
- Rep. Louie Gohmert – Texas
- Rep. Bob Good – Virginia
- Rep. Lance Gooden – Texas
- Rep. Paul Gosar – Arizona
- Rep. Kay Granger – Texas
- Rep. Garret Graves – Louisiana
- Rep. Sam Graves – Missouri
- Rep. Mark Green – Tennessee
- Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene – Georgia
- Rep. H. Morgan Griffith – Virginia
- Rep. Glenn Grothman – Wisconsin
- Rep. Michael Guest – Mississippi
- Rep. Brett Guthrie – Kentucky
- Rep. Andrew Harris – Maryland
- Rep. Diana Harshbarger – Tennessee
- Rep. Kevin Hern – Oklahoma
- Rep. Yvette Herrell – New Mexico
- Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler – Washington
- Rep. Jody Hice – Georgia
- Rep. Clay Higgins – Louisiana
- Rep. French Hill – Arkansas
- Rep. Richard Hudson – North Carolina
- Rep. Bill Huizenga – Michigan
- Rep. Ronny Jackson – Texas
- Rep. Mike Johnson – Louisiana
- Rep. Bill Johnson – Ohio
- Rep. Dusty Johnson – South Dakota
- Rep. Jim Jordan – Ohio
- Rep. John Joyce – Pennsylvania
- Rep. Fred Keller – Pennsylvania
- Rep. Trent Kelly – Mississippi
- Rep. Mike Kelly – Pennsylvania
- Rep. Young Kim – California
- Rep. David Kustoff – Tennessee
- Rep. Darin LaHood – Illinois
- Rep. Doug LaMalfa – California
- Rep. Doug Lamborn – Colorado
- Rep. Bob Latta – Ohio
- Rep. Jacob LaTurner – Kansas
- Rep. Debbie Lesko – Arizona
- Rep. Julia Letlow – Louisiana
- Rep. Billy Long – Missouri
- Rep. Barry Loudermilk – Georgia
- Rep. Blaine Luetkemeyer – Missouri
- Rep. Tracey Mann – Kansas
- Rep. Thomas Massie – Kentucky
- Rep. Kevin McCarthy – California
- Rep. Michael McCaul – Texas
- Rep. Lisa McClain – Michigan
- Rep. Tom McClintock – California
- Rep. Patrick McHenry – North Carolina
- Rep. Mary Miller – Illinois
- Rep. John Moolenaar – Michigan
- Rep. Alexander Mooney – West Virginia
- Rep. Barry Moore – Alabama
- Rep. Markwayne Mullin – Oklahoma
- Rep. Gregory Murphy – North Carolina
- Rep. Troy Nehls – Texas
- Rep. Ralph Norman – South Carolina
- Rep. Steven Palazzo – Mississippi
- Rep. Gary Palmer – Alabama
- Rep. Greg Pence – Indiana
- Rep. August Pfluger – Texas
- Rep. Bill Posey – Florida
- Rep. Guy Reschenthaler – Pennsylvania
- Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers – Washington
- Rep. Mike Rogers – Alabama
- Rep. Hal Rogers – Kentucky
- Rep. John Rose – Tennessee
- Rep. Matt Rosendale – Montana
- Rep. David Rouzer – North Carolina
- Rep. Chip Roy – Texas
- Rep. John Rutherford – Florida
- Rep. Steve Scalise – Louisiana
- Rep. David Schweikert – Arizona
- Rep. Austin Scott – Georgia
- Rep. Pete Sessions – Texas
- Rep. Jason Smith – Missouri
- Rep. Adrian Smith – Nebraska
- Rep. Chris Smith – New Jersey
- Rep. Lloyd Smucker – Pennsylvania
- Rep. Victoria Spartz – Indiana
- Rep. Pete Stauber – Minnesota
- Rep. Michelle Steel – California
- Rep. Greg Steube – Florida
- Rep. Van Taylor – Texas
- Rep. Claudia Tenney – New York
- Rep. Glenn Thompson – Pennsylvania
- Rep. Tom Tiffany – Wisconsin
- Rep. William Timmons – South Carolina
- Rep. Beth Van Duyne – Texas
- Rep. Tim Walberg – Michigan
- Rep. Jackie Walorski – Indiana
- Rep. Randy Weber – Texas
- Rep. Daniel Webster – Florida
- Rep. Brad Wenstrup – Ohio
- Rep. Bruce Westerman – Arkansas
- Rep. Roger Williams – Texas
- Rep. Joe Wilson – South Carolina
- Rep. Robert Wittman – Virginia
- Rep. Steve Womack – Arkansas