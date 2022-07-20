Brad Pitt walked the red carpet in a linen skirt & Twitter’s opinion was decidedly Mx

Brad Pitt attends "Ad Astra" photocall during the 76th Venice Film Festival at Sala Grande on August 29, 2019 in Venice, Italy Photo: Shutterstock

“Bravo, Brad!”

That was the consentement from French Vogue Tuesday when Brad Pitt walked the red carpet in Berlin for his new movie Bullet Train — in a skirt.

Pitt doffed pants for a brown linen jacket and skirt paired with a pink linen shirt, unbuttoned to reveal a gold pendant. A pair of biker boots showed off the 58-year-old’s shin tattoos; tortoiseshell sunglasses topped off the look.

The skirt turn follows recent trends on the catwalk at Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2023, including looks by Thom Browne and Egon Lab.

Brad Pitt’s linen outfits were custom-made by the artist and Anecho designer Haans Nicholas Mott, a rep for the designer confirmed https://t.co/gaNA49PHj6 pic.twitter.com/HV2lCc3SYP — GQ Magazine (@GQMagazine) July 20, 2022

“By making this genderfluid fashion statement that has already been validated by many male icons,” Vogue gushed in translation, Pitt “is helping push opinions forward. Bravo Brad!”

Fans and fashionistas weighed in online, where opinion was decidedly Mx!

What is even happening? From the neck up, he's Brad Pitt. From the neck down, a homeless woman muttering to herself on the L train. Is this…fashion? https://t.co/GK2JFZbjvL — Faith Moore (@FaithKMoore) July 20, 2022

Hell no! Oh HELL NO!

Question is – what is it doing for him? Really? What man would wear this outfit – let alone on a "Red Carpet"? Over all this 💩. #BradPitt WTF is wrong with you? https://t.co/KXhofTm2Km — American👍Women👍4Trump👍 (@Hearts4America) July 20, 2022

Brad Pitt in a skirt, we love an 'older' generation testing gender social norms! https://t.co/nanthvpeXb — 🏴‍☠️Alex (NOT ALICE)🏴‍☠️ (@purrrcell) July 20, 2022

i can’t believe i’m about to compliment brad pitt, but this outfit is actually so nice serving vogue hobbitcore, we love to see it https://t.co/V9tChQK1XN — olive⁷ (@cheesenfrog) July 20, 2022

The craziest thing about Brad Pitt wearing a skirt is that the January 6th committee has presented enough information to charge Trump with treason yet Garland won’t do anything because he’s a GOP agent — Number One (Commentary) (@1Resister) July 20, 2022

Dear #BradPitt please get a new stylist. We love you but… Gray Gardens Chic is not a thing! https://t.co/3dZj5Cakxd — Shante' (@shantesview) July 20, 2022

You had me at Brad Pitt! — Jill Sullivan✍🏻 (@JBEnglish1) July 20, 2022

The people saying Brad Pitt isn’t wearing a skirt, but a kilt are like nerds saying “that’s not a dragon, it’s a wyvern”. — Matt of La Mancha (@MattNeutral) July 20, 2022

The yassification of Brad Pitt. 👀 https://t.co/TCFbTgy4DW — Blessed and HIGHLY Favored (@seraphineyarrow) July 20, 2022

brad pitt was like na i'm gonna air out my nuts for this premiere — lou (@lou_dgo) July 20, 2022

Yet another #Hollywood male celebrity perpetuating the feminization of men

WTF is all I have to say #BradPitt has fallen a long way from #TylerDurden https://t.co/LbeFEhxeBb — Jesus the Anarchist (@iam_thesonofman) July 20, 2022

And you wonder why the kids in this world are puddled, well they only have to look at how bloody ridiculous you look. — chief (@chief50) July 20, 2022

Brad Pitt could be in a barrel over his shoulders & it would do it for me. Actually his epic legs are def doing it for me! 😂 — MaDukes 🇺🇸💔 (@madukes529) July 20, 2022

Brad Pitt would do it for me in a burlap bag. — Miriam Sheaffer (@miriam_sheaffer) July 20, 2022

Brad Pitt could wear a shower curtain and he'd still be okay by me! — Surviving Sara – Bonfire of the Inanities (@skzuelke) July 20, 2022

Brad Pitt in a skirt is sexier than most men in a Tuxedo 🤣 — Emily B. Scialom (@emilybsci1) July 20, 2022

Brad Pitt, edgy soccer mom pic.twitter.com/2myFkEJ1s2 — It’s Ma’am, PhDelightful 📚 (@ItsGoneAwry) July 20, 2022

Brad Pitt is my dads Harry styles — sofia (@sofiandradexo) July 20, 2022

I love that Brad Pitt is wearing a skirt. Way to break gender stereotypes. We need more of this. — Kim Purcell (@kimberlypurcell) July 20, 2022

Has Brad Pitt changed his pronouns yet? https://t.co/qdbIXHWlwW — LesleyWilliams (@LesleyW777) July 20, 2022

Ancient Romans nod in approval.. https://t.co/3FLMtoKsW9 — Gareth Harney (@OptimoPrincipi) July 20, 2022