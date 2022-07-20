Life

Brad Pitt walked the red carpet in a linen skirt & Twitter’s opinion was decidedly Mx

"By making this genderfluid fashion statement that has already been validated by many male icons," French Vogue gushed in translation, Pitt "is helping push opinions forward."
By    
Brad Pitt attends "Ad Astra" photocall during the 76th Venice Film Festival at Sala Grande on August 29, 2019 in Venice, Italy
Brad Pitt attends "Ad Astra" photocall during the 76th Venice Film Festival at Sala Grande on August 29, 2019 in Venice, ItalyPhoto: Shutterstock

“Bravo, Brad!”

That was the consentement from French Vogue Tuesday when Brad Pitt walked the red carpet in Berlin for his new movie Bullet Train — in a skirt.

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay up-to-date with the latest LGBTQ news

Pitt doffed pants for a brown linen jacket and skirt paired with a pink linen shirt, unbuttoned to reveal a gold pendant. A pair of biker boots showed off the 58-year-old’s shin tattoos; tortoiseshell sunglasses topped off the look.

The skirt turn follows recent trends on the catwalk at Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2023, including looks by Thom Browne and Egon Lab.

“By making this genderfluid fashion statement that has already been validated by many male icons,” Vogue gushed in translation, Pitt “is helping push opinions forward. Bravo Brad!”

Fans and fashionistas weighed in online, where opinion was decidedly Mx!

Life
, , , ,

Here are the 157 Republicans who voted against marriage equality

Previous article

More in Life