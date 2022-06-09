Rebel Wilson comes out during pride month: I found my ‘Disney Princess’

This Pride Month, Senior Year actress Rebel Wilson posted a photo on Instagram smiling alongside her girlfriend Ramona Agruma, revealing in the caption, “I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince… but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess.” She went on to hashtag the post with #loveislove.

This is the first time Wilson has essentially been out and the first time she has revealed a partner.

Related: 5 times celebrities clapped back at J.K. Rowling’s transphobia

A friend of Wilson’s states, “Rebel’s in an amazing place and I’ve never seen her happier.”

Earlier in the year, Wilson shared about being set up with her new partner “through a friend,” though she didn’t reveal who her love interest was at the time.

“We spoke on the phone for weeks before meeting. And that was a really good way to get to know each other,” she said. “It was a bit old-school in that sense — very romantic.”

“I think going through the process of finding more self-worth, I think that what you want in a partner is elevated and so it’s great to have someone who feels like an equal partner and be in a healthy relationship,” added Wilson. “There were times — I’m not saying with all my exes, they’re great — but there were some times that I was probably putting up with that I shouldn’t have. So it feels different to be in a really healthy relationship.”

Wilson’s last relationship was with Jacob Busch, whose family founded the brewing company Anheuser-Busch. It was confirmed in February 2021 that the pair had broken up, four months after going Instagram official.

In November, the Pitch Perfect alum said that she was putting a pause on dating after having a “hot girl summer” and “did date a few people over the summer and I had a really nice time.” She said at the time, “I’m currently single and looking for the right person. So we’ll see.”

“From every relationship, you learn stuff all about yourself and what you’re looking for,” she added. “I haven’t quite met my match just yet, but here’s hoping.”

Wilson admitted to PEOPLE back in May that she was a late bloomer in her personal life, but she said that there were upsides to being a young woman who focused on her studies and got a law degree.

“It’s not an exaggeration to say no one was really interested in dating me, especially in my 20s,” she said. “I had a snaggle tooth. I was a catch if people really got to know me, but there was nobody really interested. But in a way that allowed me to not only have this amazing career and come up out of Australia, out of nowhere and get two degrees and then come to America and crush it.”

“Would I have been able to do that if I had a serious relationship? Probably in my love life I was meant to be a late bloomer anyway.”