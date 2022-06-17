Life

Rainn Wilson apologizes for “mean crack” about trans people

TV's Dwight Schrute bought into anti-trans misinformation. Then he learned better.
Rainn Wilson
Rainn WilsonPhoto: Shutterstock

Actor Rainn Wilson, known for his portrayal of Dwight Schrute on The Office, has apologized for making a transphobic “mean crack” on social media.

“TIL you can no longer say ‘nursing or breastfeeding mother’ you have to say chest feeding person,” Wilson wrote earlier this week in a tweet that appears to have since been deleted.

Chestfeeding is a term used by some trans fathers and non-binary parents because the term breastfeeding can trigger dysphoria.

Wilson was referring to the online discussion of a 2021 statement from the U.K.’s Academy of Breastfeeding Medicine that recommends using the terms like chestfeeding, lactating, breastfeeding, and expressing depending on who a professional is talking to. The statement itself uses the terms breastfeed and chestfeed multiple times together and includes both of them on a list of “gender-inclusive terms.”

That hasn’t stopped the right from saying that the term “breastfeed” has been banned since the statement was released and even The Times of London was forced to issue a correction after it parroted the anti-trans misinformation.

Wilson issued an apology yesterday.

“Yesterday I tweeted a mean crack about breastfeeding vs chestfeeding,” he wrote. “After speaking with some Trans friends and educating myself a bit more I want to apologize for the tweet. It was adding to misinformation and meanness. I’m sorry.”

His fans had a mixed reaction. Many of them said that he shouldn’t have apologized and apparently didn’t understand that no one is actually advocating that the word “breastfeed” never be used. Others were glad that he was able to learn by listening to actual transgender people and admit that he was wrong.

