Pride In Pictures: Working it at pride

Name: Anna Barvir-Boone

Location: Santa Ana, CA

Caption: This photo is important to me because it shows me with my beautiful wife and daughter at Orange County Pride–a festival that I helped to establish in 2010–at our last in-person festival before the pandemic. We are working the vendor check-in booth together, and a long-time friend snapped this shot of us during a moment of rest on an otherwise very busy day.