Pride In Pictures: Sixty Years Old and It’s My First Pride

He may be going to Pride later in life, but he'll keep going to make up time!
Ray Moser and Jeff
For our third annual Pride in Pictures, LGBTQ Nation asked readers to submit a meaningful photo of themselves at Pride.

We have absolutely loved seeing your joy, your glitter, your fabulous outfits, and of course, your pride. Now, we’re spending the summer sharing some of our favorite photos and stories with all of you.

Name: Ray Moser

Location: Miami, FL

Caption: I did not come out until I was 50 years old. 10 years later I made it to my first major Pride event in Miami. My husband Jeff and I have been married for four years. That’s me on the left and Jeff on the right. It was a fantastic time!

Pride in pictures
