Pic of the Week: Pride in Tel Aviv is all about excitement

A participant poses for a photo during the annual Pride Parade in Israel's Mediterranean coastal city of Tel Aviv on June 10, 2022. Photo: (Photo by RONALDO SCHEMIDT / AFP) (Photo by RONALDO SCHEMIDT/AFP via Getty Images)

Pride season is in full swing and cities worldwide are hosting their big post-COVID parades and festivals. But no one does it quite like Tel Aviv.

Pride is all about excitement this year as participants step out into the streets to celebrate and be themselves with other LGBTQ people. In many places it will be the first time Pride has been held since the pandemic began.

The big event may be over in Tel Aviv, but if you’re in the United States, you can still attend a parade in a major city near you. So grab out your sunscreen and rainbow gear and get out there.