Here is your cheatsheet for every major Pride parade coming up this month

An American LGBTQ Pride flag is being waved at the Pride Parade procession marching on Ocean Drive in Miami Beach, Miami, Florida on April 9, 2019. Photo: Hunter Crenian / Shutterstock.com

After a couple of years of pandemic-induced uncertainty and cancelations, it looks like Pride is back in full force this summer—and not a moment too soon if the volume of anti-LGBTQ laws making their way through statehouses across the country and the increasing vile rhetoric about queer people from the Right is any indication!

While some festivals and marches have already occurred, the end of June is traditionally when Pride season really kicks into high gear. So, here’s our list of all the Pride parades coming up in major U.S. cities in the coming weeks.

Indianapolis

The Indy Pride Parade is back, like so many Pride events across the U.S., after a two-year hiatus. From 10am–12pm, the celebration of Indianapolis’s LGBTQ community makes its way up Mass Ave on June 11.

New Orleans

The Big Easy’s NOLA Pride Parade takes place on June 11. It starts at 6 pm at the city’s PrideFest in the Marigny and proceeds through the French Quarter until 10 pm.

Los Angeles

Grand Marshals Sir Lady Java, Mark Indelicato, and Paula Abdul lead L.A.’s parade down Hollywood Blvd. starting at 10:30 am on June 12.

Houston

Houston’s parade starts off at the city’s official Pride Celebration on June 25 at 7 pm. Though you need a ticket to get into the festival ground, the parade itself flows through downtown Houston until 9:30 pm.

New York City

The official NYC Pride March is one of the biggest in the country, taking place in the city where it all began at the Stonewall Inn! Kicking off at 12pm on June 26, this year’s event features Grand Marshals Ts Madison, Punkie Johnson, Schuyler Bailar, Dominique Morgan, and Chase Strangio.

Reminding us all that Pride is both a celebration and a protest, New York’s Queer Liberation March provides an essential alternative for those put off by the corporatization and commodification of Pride. Bring your banners and picket signs to Foley Square at 2 pm on June 26 for the kickoff!

Chicago

Chicago’s annual Pride Fest takes place June 18–19, but don’t get confused: the parade happens the following weekend. The 51st annual Chicago Pride Parade marches through Boystown, the city’s storied gayborhood starting at noon on June 26.

Minneapolis

Celebrating the 50th anniversary of Twin Cities Pride, Minneapolis’s march steps off at 7th and Hennepin at 11 am, proceeding all the way to Loring Park on June 26.

Denver

Billed as the largest Pride parade in the Rocky Mountain Region, the Coors Light Pride Parade works its way down Colfax Avenue from 9:30 am–12:30 pm on June 26.

St. Louis

Meet me in St. Louis for the city’s Grand Pride Parade! The Gateway Arch provides the backdrop for the event, led by St. Louis LGBT History Project founder Steven Louis Brawley on June 26 at 11 am.

San Francisco

This year, the public chose an organization to be one of San Francisco Pride’s Grand Marshals: The African American Arts & Culture Complex will lead the march alongside other local LGBTQ heroes and activists. The 52nd annual parade takes place on June 26 at 10:30 am.