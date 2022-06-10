Anti-LGBTQ rapper Boosie Badazz brags about threesomes with bisexual women

Rapper Boosie Badazz sees no connection between his anti-LGBTQ comments and the fact that he purports to have had threesomes with bisexual women. The topic came up during a recent interview with VladTV, in which the rapper was asked about his song “They Dykin,” which he says is about “having threesomes” with “bisexual” women.

“Me having threesomes doesn’t mean I support gay marriages,” he said. “That doesn’t mean I support transgender stuff, you know. And a lot of transgender people, the ones that be coming in my DMs, they always come at me, ‘You got a song talking about you having threesomes with girls.’ You know, but that doesn’t mean that’s my religion.”

In the clip, interviewer Vlad Lyubovny, who goes by DJ Vlad, implied there was a certain amount of hypocrisy to Boosie’s views. “With your point of view, there is a little bit of a grey area when it comes to women.”

“I don’t have a problem with gay people, I never had a problem with gay people,” the rapper insisted. “I just state how I feel about certain situations and I stand on that.”

Boosie has had no problems stating his feelings in the past. The rapper has become infamous for homophobic rants on social media. In early 2020, he posted a rambling transphobic video on Instagram criticizing retired NFL player Dwyane Wade for supporting his transgender daughter and misgendering her throughout. “Like, bruh, for real, if he gonna be gay, let him be gay,” Boosie said in the since deleted clip according to PinkNews. “But don’t cut his d**k off, bruh.”

Last August, the rapper defended fellow hip-hop artist DaBaby’s homophobic onstage comments at Miami’s Rolling Loud music festival. “It’s sad how y’all tryna force this gay stuff on the world,” he said in a video posted to his private Instagram account. “In 10 years, it ain’t gonna be normal for a kid to be straight.”

Then in October, after Lil Nas X joked that he’d recorded a song with Boosie Badazz, the rapper posted a homophobic tweet urging the out artist to kill himself.

Boosie goes on a homophobic rant against Lil Nas X after the singer joked about having a song with him. pic.twitter.com/vXYaVCnhJc — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 23, 2021

And last month, Boosie joined other online trolls in posting a photo of trans person, misidentifying them at Uvalde school shooter Salvador Ramos. “N u a was a f*g,” he wrote according to HotNewHipHop.com. The post was later deleted.

In a 2016 interview, Badazz said that he would beat his own son to try and change their sexuality if they told him they were gay. During the same interview and also during a 2015 Twitter rant, he said that media was trying to turn everyone gay and that 50 percent of the population would soon be gay thanks to “gay sh*t” on television.

Badazz’s controversial statements haven’t been limited to homophobia and transphobia. In 2017, the father of eight claimed that he had arranged to have adult women perform sex acts on his underage sons and nephews. The rapper later walked back the claim after social media users pointed out that this constituted sexual assault of the minors.

But that didn’t stop Badazz from implying something similar in a 2020 video. “I’m training these boys right,” Badazz said in the video. “Ask any of my nephews, ask any of them, ask my son. Yeah, when they was 12, 13, they got head. Yeah, that’s how it’s supposed to be. Hell yeah, I got my f**king son d**k sucked.