DeSantis spokesperson attacks LGBTQ Nation on Twitter with fake photo of “drag queen”

"Unfortunately for churnalists, people have eyes," Christina Pushaw tweeted. But instead of a photo of a drag queen, she shared a cropped pro-Nazi meme.
Christina Pushaw calls "Don't Say Gay" bill opponents pedophiles
Christina PushawPhoto: Screenshot, Youtube

Christina Pushaw – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ (R) anti-LGBTQ press secretary and registered foreign agent – smugly attacked drag queens… by posting a picture of a cisgender burlesque performer.

Yesterday, Gov. DeSantis said that he wants CPS to investigate parents who take kids to drag shows after a family-friend drag show took place in Dallas over the weekend. He said that “very young kids, and they must have been like 9, 10 years old, at a quote, ‘drag show,’ where they were putting money in the underwear of this…” which is a pretty strong allegation.

LGBTQ Nation‘s John Russell emailed Pushaw to ask what DeSantis was referring to, and she responded with a picture of a cisgender woman.

But instead of leaving it there, Pushaw decided to take her false statements to Twitter.

“Unfortunately for churnalists, people have eyes,” Pushaw wrote condescendingly with the picture of the burlesque performer.

In the responses, lawyer Alejandra Carabello pointed out that the original picture comes from an old neo-Nazi meme.

Another Twitter user found the original picture that the one Pushaw shared was cropped from.

Pushaw got national attention earlier this year when she started calling people who oppose Florida’s Don’t Say Gay law “groomers,” which is a term for techniques used by potential child sex abusers to gain access to children.

“The bill that liberals inaccurately call ‘Don’t Say Gay’ would be more accurately described as an Anti-Grooming Bill,” Christina Pushaw wrote in March. “If you’re against the Anti-Grooming Bill, you are probably a groomer or at least you don’t denounce the grooming of 4-8 year old children. Silence is complicity. This is how it works, Democrats, and I didn’t make the rules.”

Pushaw was in the news this past week when the Justice Department pushed her to register as a foreign agent because of work she did for former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili from 2018 to 2020, which included “writing op-eds, reaching out to supporters and officials, and advocating on his behalf in Georgia and in the United States.”

