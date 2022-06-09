DeSantis spokesperson attacks LGBTQ Nation on Twitter with fake photo of “drag queen”

Christina Pushaw – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ (R) anti-LGBTQ press secretary and registered foreign agent – smugly attacked drag queens… by posting a picture of a cisgender burlesque performer.

Yesterday, Gov. DeSantis said that he wants CPS to investigate parents who take kids to drag shows after a family-friend drag show took place in Dallas over the weekend. He said that “very young kids, and they must have been like 9, 10 years old, at a quote, ‘drag show,’ where they were putting money in the underwear of this…” which is a pretty strong allegation.

LGBTQ Nation‘s John Russell emailed Pushaw to ask what DeSantis was referring to, and she responded with a picture of a cisgender woman.

But instead of leaving it there, Pushaw decided to take her false statements to Twitter.

“Unfortunately for churnalists, people have eyes,” Pushaw wrote condescendingly with the picture of the burlesque performer.

Unfortunately for churnalists, people have eyes. pic.twitter.com/BpmALsrX7Z — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) June 8, 2022

In the responses, lawyer Alejandra Carabello pointed out that the original picture comes from an old neo-Nazi meme.

This was pulled from a widely circulated nazi meme 3 years ago of a facebook post from burlesque dancer who is a cis woman. This was not drag, nor did it happen in dallas. Care to comment why you're resharing nazi disinformation and propaganda? pic.twitter.com/sAgCiOcYha — Alejandra Caraballo 🇵🇷🏳️‍⚧️ (@Esqueer_) June 8, 2022

Another Twitter user found the original picture that the one Pushaw shared was cropped from.

All conservatives know how to do is lie. This isn't a drag queen they cropped the image to make you think it is because they have colored hair. This is a female burlesque dancer. You can keep crying about it if you want but stop lying. https://t.co/8i59bnhuOM pic.twitter.com/YSw2fFwioO — Shark3ozero (Sigma Male) Top 0.15% of Twitch (@Shark3ozero) June 6, 2022

Pushaw got national attention earlier this year when she started calling people who oppose Florida’s Don’t Say Gay law “groomers,” which is a term for techniques used by potential child sex abusers to gain access to children.

“The bill that liberals inaccurately call ‘Don’t Say Gay’ would be more accurately described as an Anti-Grooming Bill,” Christina Pushaw wrote in March. “If you’re against the Anti-Grooming Bill, you are probably a groomer or at least you don’t denounce the grooming of 4-8 year old children. Silence is complicity. This is how it works, Democrats, and I didn’t make the rules.”

Pushaw was in the news this past week when the Justice Department pushed her to register as a foreign agent because of work she did for former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili from 2018 to 2020, which included “writing op-eds, reaching out to supporters and officials, and advocating on his behalf in Georgia and in the United States.”