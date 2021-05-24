Elliot Page reveals his chest & abs on Instagram for the first time since coming out

Elliot Page is showing off his chest in a picture posted to his Instagram account. It’s his first shirtless post since coming out in December as transgender, and he couldn’t be more radiant now that he’s himself.

“Trans bb’s first swim trunks,” the actor wrote in the caption. The post has already garnered more than 1.2 million likes in under three hours.

Page added the hashtags #transjoy and #transisbeautiful to the post. Buzzfeed reported that he has “Abs For Days.”

“Hot,” wrote Miley Cyrus in a comment.

“Dude I see why you crushed me on that workout!” said Justin Cornwell, Page’s co-star in The Umbrella Academy on Netflix.

“You look amazing,” said Nina Dobrev. “And most of all happy ♥️.”

The Academy Award-nominated performer who currently stars in Netflix’s Umbrella Academy, and is known for appearing in the movie Juno, announced his transition right before the massive anti-transgender campaign began in U.S. state legislatures. A longtime and outspoken advocate, Page has continued to speak out against what he called the “horrific” wave of legislation.

In a sit-down with Time in March, Page shared that he has felt like he was a boy since he was nine.

“I felt like a boy,” the star of Juno and The Umbrella Academy said, recalling when he was allowed to cut his hair short once when he was nine-years-old. “I wanted to be a boy. I would ask my mom if I could be someday.”

He landed his first TV-film role when he was 10, playing a girl. He had to wear a wig and he grew out his hair.

And at that point, his appearance was no longer a decision he had full control over since he was a professional actor, landing roles in indie films in his teens, having to present as feminine for red carpets and other media events, and then acting in major Hollywood movies.

“I just never recognized myself,” Page said. “For a long time I could not even look at a photo of myself.”