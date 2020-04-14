Don Lemon’s friend died from COVID-19. Now he’s calling out Trump’s handling of the pandemic.

CNN anchor Don Lemon lost his friend, gay philanthropist and activist Robby Browne, over the weekend and he didn’t mince words when reporting on President Donald Trump’s disastrous coronavirus briefing on Monday.

Trump’s briefings are notorious for the president’s attacks on the media and Democrats, attempts to escape responsibility, and his fake claim that a malaria drug he has a financial stake in can cure COVID-19. But yesterday’s briefing took it to a whole new level.

While the briefings should be an opportunity for the nation’s leading scientists to detail the state of the plague and Trump to reassure the American people, Trump took a decidedly different approach.

He played a campaign video. And when CBS White House reporter Paula Reid called him out on it, Trump got irate and ugly.

“I lost a very good friend this weekend. I wanted to hear from the president how he is going to stop that from happening,” Lemon said. “Instead, I got a campaign video. What do I need a campaign video for?”

“I want to know how you’re going to stop my loved ones from dying. I don’t need a campaign video, Mr. President,” he continued. “How are you going to keep friends and loved ones from dying? It is crystal clear from what happened today what the president’s top priority is, defending himself rather than focusing on the health and well-being of the American people.”