Trump calls for Buttigieg & Klobuchar to be “impeached” over Biden endorsements

President Donald Trump reacted to news that Democratic presidential primary candidates Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) and former South Bend, Indiana mayor Pete Buttigieg were dropping out of the race. Both candidates endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden, the lone moderate left in the primary.

During a campaign rally in Charlotte, North Carolina, Trump claimed that the two had “made a deal” with Biden and should be “impeached.” Senators cannot be impeached and Buttigieg doesn’t hold an elected office of any kind currently.

“Sounds like they made a deal, ya know?” Trump said before repeating the allegations against him that launched his own impeachment trial. “Quid pro quo! They made a deal! Impeach them! They should be impeached! They should be impeached! Quid pro quo!”

Buttigieg endorsed the former Vice President at a campaign stop yesterday evening in a gracious speech that urged moderates to coalesce around Biden. Klobuchar and former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-TX) endorsed Biden at a rally later that evening.

In a touching moment, Biden accepted Mayor Pete’s endorsement and said Buttigieg reminded him of his son Beau. Biden’s son, also a politician, died in 2015.

NEW: Pete Buttigieg: "I'm looking for a leader, I'm looking for a president, who will draw out what is best in each of us. And I'm encouraging everybody who was part of my campaign to join me, because we have found that leader" in Joe Biden. https://t.co/WVwlp3Uipn pic.twitter.com/t9lB2OIzed — ABC News (@ABC) March 3, 2020

#Biden says Buttigieg "reminds me of my son Beau. That may not mean much to most people, but to me, it's the highest compliment I can give." To those who love another beyond words: I’m not crying, YOU are 😭♥️#supertuesday2020 #SuperTuesdaypic.twitter.com/BbtehDbcUO — Lindy Li (@lindyli) March 3, 2020