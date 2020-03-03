Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, LGBTQ Election Coverage
Election News

Trump calls for Buttigieg & Klobuchar to be “impeached” over Biden endorsements

“Quid pro quo! They made a deal! Impeach them!"
By    
Donald Trump speaks at a rally
Donald Trump speaks at a rallyPhoto: Shutterstock

President Donald Trump reacted to news that Democratic presidential primary candidates Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) and former South Bend, Indiana mayor Pete Buttigieg were dropping out of the race. Both candidates endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden, the lone moderate left in the primary.

During a campaign rally in Charlotte, North Carolina, Trump claimed that the two had “made a deal” with Biden and should be “impeached.” Senators cannot be impeached and Buttigieg doesn’t hold an elected office of any kind currently.

Related: #ThankYouPete takes over social media as LGBTQ people react to Buttigieg dropping out

“Sounds like they made a deal, ya know?” Trump said before repeating the allegations against him that launched his own impeachment trial. “Quid pro quo! They made a deal! Impeach them! They should be impeached! They should be impeached! Quid pro quo!”

Buttigieg endorsed the former Vice President at a campaign stop yesterday evening in a gracious speech that urged moderates to coalesce around Biden. Klobuchar and former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-TX) endorsed Biden at a rally later that evening.

In a touching moment, Biden accepted Mayor Pete’s endorsement and said Buttigieg reminded him of his son Beau. Biden’s son, also a politician, died in 2015.

Election 2020
, , , ,

I see this woman every day. I don’t know who she is, but I know she loves me.

Previous article

Virginia passed a statute governing trans birth certificates in 1979. It wasn’t controversial then.

Next article

More in Election 2020

People in the news · · · · · ·