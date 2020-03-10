Life

This photo of a lesbian tweeted by the CDC is giving people hope for surviving coronavirus

Nothing can stop a lesbian with a lanyard and a set of keys carabinered to a belt loop.
Taber Bain's tweet has rocketed around gay Twitter
When a photo of Jen Borneman at work was posted to the CDC Twitter account, America breathed a sigh of relief. The US Public Health Service employee is shown in the COVID-19 emergency operations center.

Forget Mike Pence, there’s a competent lesbian on the job and she has a lanyard. The country is saved.

“First relief I’ve felt on the US COVID-19 response is the CDC posting this picture from their emergency operations center showing there is at least one lesbian with a keychain neck lanyard that jangles when she walks on the job,” Tabor Bain tweeted with the photo.

But an even closer examination of the photo also revealed what it said on the lanyard: “CDC Disease Detective Camp: Get Exposed!”

While the piece was bringing smiles to folks’ faces on the web, there was, of course, the group of people who responded by chastising Bain for assuming Borneman’s gender identity and sexual orientation.

“Additionally every person that’s been like ‘how do you know she’s a lesbian how DARE you make assu-‘ has been promptly met by a firm butch going ‘hon. she’s family. I am not going to explain this to you,'” Bain joked after the tweet had gone viral.

Borneman herself appeared on the thread and confirmed that she is a lesbian.

And she had one message for all of her new fans: wash your hands.

