A mother’s letter of regret for rejecting her gay son will give you all the feels

A gay man share the heartbreaking letter his mother sent him to say that she regretted how she treated him when he came out and that she is proud of him.

“I am very proud of you,” the mother wrote. “So proud to see how you have created your path, your self-respect and your compassion for others. You take care of so many others and you are so giving. Everything you do is with such a compassion for others and you really go out of your way to make others lives better.”

Related: This video of dads surprising their LGBTQ kids on Pride will give you the feels

Patrick Abboud is an Australian journalist, and he told news.com.au that he struggled to accept himself growing up with a Lebanese mother and a Palestinian father.

“Coming out for me felt like life or death,” he said. “In my culture, family is everything and without my family I would have felt dead inside.”

He said that he even had a girlfriend when he was younger and that he tried conversion therapy for years.

Patrick said that his parents accidentally found out that he is gay, though.

“From the moment my parents found out, my life became so incredibly isolating and difficult for a long time,” he said. “If I walked into a room my Dad would get up and walk out.

His mother, Marie Abboud, wasn’t much better.

“My mum was wailing hysterically,” he said. “It felt like I was dying inside. I had to get away for their sake and mine so I went overseas for a number of years. It was an agonizing journey for all of us.”

She wrote in her letter that she “struggled inside for a very long time” when she learned her son is gay, until she understood that gay people “are God’s beautiful creations and there shouldn’t be any discrimination against them.”

Nowadays, things are better for the Abboud family. Patrick moved back to Australia and his parents are “super proud no matter what I do.” They even love his partner.

“I love you and your partner and your friends and the way you always look after each other,” Marie wrote. “You are like family and that’s everything to us in our culture.”

Things are going so well that he asked his mother to participate in the #AbsolutLoveLetters campaign, and she said yes.

“That is a huge deal for Mum,” he said. “She’s a very private person and family matters to her stay in the home.”

But Marie’s letter “made me ugly cry like you wouldn’t believe.”

“My mum is my actual hero. She’s held our family together through such incredible grief and loss. She remains our rock. Having her support literally saved my life.”

Her letter is below.