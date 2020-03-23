Lesbian couple gets married in the street as guests watch from parked cars & sidewalks

Video of a lesbian couple getting married in the street by an officiant who was self-isolated in his apartment has gone viral.

Reilly Jennings and her fiancee Amanda were planning on getting married this coming October, Jennings wrote on Instagram.

But things started to fall apart when Amanda’s business closed down, so the couple decided to just get married at a courthouse.

They went and got a marriage license and then… the mayor shut down the New York City Marriage Bureau due to the coronavirus pandemic.

With a license in hand and no one to officiate, the women were losing hope.

Until they found out that their friend, communications consultant and former clown Matt Wilson, was ordained. Not only that, but he had also presented his ordination to the county clerk’s office to be recognized as a marriage officiant in the state of New York before the pandemic was shutting down government offices. He could perform their marriage.

So after they finished work, they went to the street in front of Wilson’s apartment. Their guests stayed in their cars or kept a safe distance to practice social distancing, and Wilson presided over their marriage from his window.

“What a day,” Reilly wrote. “Amidst the uncertainty and despair we all feel right now, marrying the love of my life in the most NYC moment was perfect. I’ve waited 4 years to call [Amanda] my wife and this was all just the cherry on top of the love I feel every day.”