Lesbian couple gets married in the street as guests watch from parked cars & sidewalks

Video of a lesbian couple getting married in the street by an officiant who was self-isolated in his apartment has gone viral.
Reilly Jennings and her fiancee Amanda were planning on getting married this coming October, Jennings wrote on Instagram.
Related: These brides set their dresses on fire for the most amazing wedding picture ever
But things started to fall apart when Amanda’s business closed down, so the couple decided to just get married at a courthouse.
They went and got a marriage license and then… the mayor shut down the New York City Marriage Bureau due to the coronavirus pandemic.
With a license in hand and no one to officiate, the women were losing hope.
Until they found out that their friend, communications consultant and former clown Matt Wilson, was ordained. Not only that, but he had also presented his ordination to the county clerk’s office to be recognized as a marriage officiant in the state of New York before the pandemic was shutting down government offices. He could perform their marriage.
So after they finished work, they went to the street in front of Wilson’s apartment. Their guests stayed in their cars or kept a safe distance to practice social distancing, and Wilson presided over their marriage from his window.
“What a day,” Reilly wrote. “Amidst the uncertainty and despair we all feel right now, marrying the love of my life in the most NYC moment was perfect. I’ve waited 4 years to call [Amanda] my wife and this was all just the cherry on top of the love I feel every day.”
View this post on Instagram
we were supposed to get married in October. the reality of that happening in our current climate seemed slim. Amanda’s business closed and everything has just blown up. we got our marriage license yesterday and were walking out the door to get hitched at the courthouse when the mayor announced the immediate closure of the marriage bureau. after several hours of crying (& drinking), one of our dear friends @iknowmattwilson sent us a message saying he was ordained and could marry us through the state of NY (nyc has weird laws that you have to be married by someone ordained by this county clerk). we said YES, finished our work meetings, walked down the street to his apartment and got married below his fourth story window as the neighborhood looked on alongside 4 of our best friends @kktapper @harold_gibbons @joselynmujica (& @erikahenningsen through a car because #socialdistancing). what a day. amidst the uncertainty and despair we all feel right now, marrying the love of my life in the most NYC moment was perfect. i’ve waited 4 years to call @wheelsfit my wife and this was all just the cherry on top of the love i feel every day. ❤️