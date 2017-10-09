Twitter isn’t having Caitlyn Jenner’s latest complaint about Trump

Last week, Attorney General Jeff Sessions issued guidance to the Department of Justice that effectively removed discrimination protections for transgender people.

So Caitlyn Jenner tweeted about it.

Trump administration’s latest in a string of attacks on trans people: trans students, trans service members, & now employment protections for trans workers. This systematic gutting of non-discrimination protections for trans people is a disgrace! @jeffsessions @realDonaldTrump https://t.co/gVOoRk39fQ — Caitlyn Jenner (@Caitlyn_Jenner) October 5, 2017

That tweet currently has over 5000 responses, almost uniformly making fun of her for having both voted for Donald Trump and vocally supporting his candidacy. Even as recently as July, she was still saying that she supported Trump.

If there was a “tiny violin” emoji, I would have used it. :) — Deidre VanHeirseele (@JustDnoes) October 6, 2017

And she can start by publicity apologizing for her vote. Asking for forgiveness. And come up with a plan to get rid of him. — b(g) 🌹 (@lustboyy) October 6, 2017

Some people accused her of only being concerned with her taxes, a reference to how Republicans support reducing taxes for rich people… like Caitlyn Jenner.

She knew like many of her rich friends who voted for him too. They wanted those taxes cut before anything! — TruthSayer (@TruthSayer1992) October 6, 2017

Tax cuts are a hell of a drug — Spooped Alaska™ 🚩🏴 (@BiasBe) October 6, 2017

Others pointed to her lack of empathy. Trump attacked other minority groups viciously during his campaign, which Jenner presumably didn’t think was a “disgrace.”

lack of empathy. Not concerned about anything until it directly hurts them. — Dawn M. Smith (@dawndawn516) October 6, 2017

And stripping children of healthcare, dehumanizing women, Puerto Rico, DPRK nukes, Racism, & supporting Nazis. Didn’t those bother you? — Brienne of Snark (@BrandoLauren) October 6, 2017

One person said that she only cared about “LGBTQ,” which I’m not sure about. It’s possible that if the Trump Administration only went after gay, lesbian, and bisexual people’s rights she wouldn’t care all that much either.

First he came for the Mexicans, the Muslims, the Blacks, & you said nothing. Now he comes after LGBTQ, so now you’re outraged! Shame on you. — Mattison (@Mattison) October 6, 2017

But most of the focus was on how she should not be surprised. The Republican party is beholden to the Religious Right, the Religious Right doesn’t like LGBTQ people, and it was obvious to anyone paying attention that Trump would have a pretty typical Republican administration when it came to appointees, executive orders, and signing legislation.

Sorry for your trouble, but Why is this a surprise to you? Why did you vote for him? pic.twitter.com/tdNNaQ9QYV — esther (@estherknit) October 6, 2017

I never cease to be amazed by people who vote against their own interests and then wonder how things got worse. — ✊❄Gerald❄🖖 (@Langkard) October 6, 2017

While I usually like it when people come around to see that they were wrong, Jenner hasn’t done that. She is still treating the Trump Administration’s anti-trans policies like they are bizarre anomalies for the Republican party instead of their bread and butter.

That’s not good enough. She hasn’t even said that she won’t vote Republican in 2018… or for Trump again in 2020.

The election was serious and Republican policies are going to hurt a lot of people. It’s understandable that people don’t want to hear her complain after she was so proudly complicit in putting Trump in the White House.





