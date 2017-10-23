Scandal star Kerry Washington eviscerates Trump during award acceptance speech

Scandal star Kerry Washington tore into Donald Trump during an award acceptance speech while praising LGBTQ youth. Introduced by her television on-again-off-again sweetheart Tony Goldwyn, Washington’s speech as she accepted the Inspiration Award at 2017 GLSEN Respect Awards was met with thunderous applause.

“Sometimes I feel as if we are living through a horrific dream,” Washington said. “It is a communal nightmare. The flames of terror and exclusion are being ignited by some of our most powerful leaders. These people who have been entrusted with the protection of our rights, the rights of all of us, the rights of we the people, have chosen instead to traffic in hate.”

“We’ve gone from a White House lit in all the colors of pride to a White House that literally preaches division and discrimination. And so sometimes I worry because the stakes are high and fear is rampant.”

The actress made sure to praise her hosts and their youth clients and ended on a high note.

“We need to make sure we don’t get in the way, but that we help them clear the way,” she said. “You are our truest leaders. You point us out of this nightmare and towards that more perfect union. And with your leadership, tonight more than ever before, I know that we will get there.”





