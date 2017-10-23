Pastor blames secret gay Nazi death squads for Vegas mass shooting

Pastor Rick Wiles is a certified Grade-A conspiracy nut and End Times evangelist. He’s never met a kooky theory he can’t latch on to in order justify his worldview.

And when Jesus Campos, the security guard who was shot during the Las Vegas mass shooting, appeared on the Ellen DeGeneres show to talk about his ordeal, Wiles knew just where it all fit into the big picture. The guard appeared on the show because Ellen is a lesbian.

Deep state. Nazis. Gays. False flags. It’s all in there.

“I stand by my claim that this country has death squads,” he said on his “TruNews” radio program. “We have death squads in this country and it’s being run by a super secret agency, but there is participation at the state and local level.”

“We’re in a fascist Nazi police state,” Wiles added according to our friends at Right Wing Watch, warning that “there will be a day that they tell law enforcement [officers] to execute your children right in front of you and they will do it.”

“America has become a Nazi state. The deep state is a Nazi state. That is why Campos appeared on a daytime talk show hosted by a fast-talking, dancing comedienne, and, let me add, a lesbian, because this Nazi regime is a gay/lesbian Nazi regime, just like Nazis in Hitler’s day. Hitler was a bisexual, the top Nazi leaders of the Nazi party were homosexuals. The Nazi takeover of Germany was a militant homosexual fascist takeover; that is what is taking place in America today.”

Listen below and remember… This guy may be a few fries short of a Happy Meal, but people believe this guy.





