Watch these kids react to old Madonna videos

The Fine Brothers, who make the popular “Kids React” videos, have produced one about Madonna.

The kids were shown Madonna music videos from the 80’s and 90’s: “Material Girl,” “Express Yourself,” “Like a Prayer,” “Vogue,” “Take a Bow,” “Ray of Light,” and “Music.”

Generally the kids liked the songs, but liked the videos less.

They were impressed with how much Madonna has changed over the years. “She has really evolved,” one kid said.

But only one of the kids guessed that the videos were from Madonna. A few others knew about her, and a few wondered why they never heard of her.





This Story Filed Under