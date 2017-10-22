50 years ago, he wrote one of America’s first gay plays. Now he writes porn reviews.

Robert Patrick is the author of Kennedy’s Children and The Haunted Host, one of America’s oldest gay plays, now celebrating its 50th anniversary. He was one of the leading lights of the off-off Broadway, fringe, and gay-theatre movements in the United States. When he was younger, he made the mistake of selling his copyrights and now, at age 80, he survives in Los Angeles by writing porn reviews, even though he is still very creative and supportive of gay theatre arts.

LGBTQ Nation: Because your parents were migrant workers in Texas and moved around so often in search of new jobs, you never finished a year of school until your senior year.

Robert Patrick: I fiddled around as a child, drawing comics in school tablets and making up little songs, but with the onset of puberty, I suddenly began writing completed songs and poetry in great numbers. My childhood loneliness certainly made me appreciate the Caffe Cino and off-off Broadway, not only for their artistic opportunities, but for the gregarious friendliness of the artists and patrons, who were my first “family of friends.”

QN: How supportive was your father of you when you grew up?

RP: My biological father turned into an ugly drunk after a telephone pole he was working on fell and crushed his legs. He beat us until someone asked my mother why she didn’t call the police. She replied, “Can I?” She didn’t know women had any retaliation against such things. She had him arrested and he disappeared from our lives until Mother once decided to return to him, taking me with her. He got drunk, beat me and left me for dead. I saw him just twice after that and was scared to death to be near him.

QN: Did any people with fundamentalist religious beliefs ever attack you for your atheism?

RP: The only religious attack I can recall was when my stepfather, for what he called “blasphemy,” broke my nose with a cast-iron crucifix. I was in my early 20s. I fled but had nowhere to go, so I secretly sneaked back in and slept in my closet for a few days.

QN: As a young man, you joined the Air Force, but got kicked out after two weeks because a love poem was found in the wallet of another airman.

RP: Roswell, New Mexico‘s resident homosexuals often had affairs with lonely airmen from the local Air Force base. Me and my best friend, George, each had a “flyboy” lover. Our lovers discovered each other and dropped us. I was such a romantic that I joined the Air Force in San Antonio, Texas, just to be in the same branch of the service with mine, Bobby. After about two weeks, I was called into a tiny, file-filled shack and told that I was being discharged dishonorably because they had found my poem in Bobby’s wallet.