Gay nominee for Ambassador to Germany is about as disgusting on Twitter as Trump himself

Richard Grenell, President Donald Trump‘s openly gay nominee for Ambassador to Germany, is just as despicable to women on Twitter as the man who appointed him.

Grenell is well known for having twittertantrums, and those indiscretions are coming back to haunt him.

During his Senate confirmation hearings late last week, Sen. Chris Murphy, of Connecticut, brought up his tendency to use the social media service like your average middle schooler or current president.

Murphy called Grenell’s “litany of derogatory comments about women’s personal appearances” concerning and asked him if he regretted acting in such a manner, the Washington Blade reports.

Grenell claimed it was “never my intention to hurt anyone’s feelings,” and called himself “very caring and very sensitive,” which anyone who has followed his Twitter account for any length of time will have serious reason to doubt.

He then claimed he was simply trying to be funny when he insulted the looks of Rachel Maddow, Callista Gingrich, Hillary Clinton, and Madeline Albright.

Some of his lowlights include comparing Clinton and Albright’s looks, in order to insult them both, saying Maddow looked like Justin Bieber, and fixating on Michelle Obama‘s sweat.

The fact that Germany’s chancellor is a woman has been noted as further reason that these misogynistic outbursts could get in the way of his formal duties, were he to pass his confirmation hearings.

This is not the first time Grenell’s inability to control his anger has gotten him into trouble. During his brief stint as Mitt Romney‘s spokesperson, he was similarly taken to task. Then as now, he tried to brush the whole thing off with a lame “it was all in good fun” non-apology apology. He also deleted over 800 tweets at the time.





