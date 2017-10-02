Pat Robertson blames the Vegas mass shooting on Democrats & the NFL

Televangelist Pat Robertson is known for his kooky statements. He ran for President in 1991 and lost, but in the days of Trump he might have had a shot.

Best known for blaming LGBT people for natural disasters, this time Robertson stooped to a new low. He blamed the worst mass shooting in American history – with over 58 dead and 500 wounded – on democrats and the NFL according to Right Wing Watch.

“Violence in the streets, ladies and gentlemen. Why is it happening?” he asked. “The fact that we have disrespect for authority; there is profound disrespect for our president, all across this nation they say terrible things about him. It’s in the news, it’s in other places. There is disrespect now for our national anthem, disrespect for our veterans, disrespect for the institutions of our government, disrespect for the court system. All the way up and down the line, disrespect.”

“Until there is biblical authority,” Robertson continued, “there has to be some controlling authority in our society and there is none. And when there is no vision of God, the people run amok … and we have taken from the American people the vision of God, the whole idea of reward and punishment, an ultimate judge of all our actions, we’ve taken that away. When there is no vision of God, the people run amok.”





