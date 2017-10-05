‘Family values’ Congressman who urged mistress to get an abortion is resigning

Republican Congressman Tim Murphy of Pennsylvania has not had it easy lately. First the married politician was named in another couple’s divorce case after he had an affair with the wife. Then it was revealed that the anti-choice zealot had urged his mistress to have an abortion during a fake pregnancy scare.

As the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette has continued to expose more lurid details and new scandals, Murphy, formerly a darling of the religious right, knew any future opponent’s campaign ads would destroy him. Not only had he lost the trust of his allies and backers, his voter base was also turning against him.

This morning the embattled hypocrite announced he wouldn’t run for reelection in 2018, but an afternoon announcement by House Speaker Paul Ryan sped up his departure date by about a year. Murphy will now resign his seat effective October 21 according to Politico.

“This afternoon I received a letter of resignation from Congressman Tim Murphy, effective October 21,” Ryan said in a statement. “It was Dr. Murphy’s decision to move on to the next chapter of his life, and I support it.”

Politico reports that Murphy met with senior Republican lawmakers and the Speaker today after making his first announcement. His decision was met with widespread opposition by fellow Republicans who thought he should resign immediately, but not solely because of his abortion scandal.

The Post-Gazette also reported that Murphy had a contentious and abusive relationship with his staff. Republicans are certain ethics complaints would follow the allegations; by resigning his seat now, “any ethics probes would die before even getting started” the website says.





This Story Filed Under