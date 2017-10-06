Must see: Miley Cyrus delivers a tearful thank you note to Hillary Clinton

The women who write for The Tonight Show and Miley Cyrus had a surprise for Hillary Clinton: thank you notes.

Host Jimmy Fallon told the former Secretary of State that his writing staff wanted to thank her.

Set to some “thank you note-writing music,” the women who write for the show came out, one by one, and sat in Fallon’s seat to write thank you notes to Clinton.

The last person who wanted to thank her was Miley Cyrus, who was in tears before she could finish her letter.

Clinton wrote a note too – and it’s just as touching as the ones thanking her.





This Story Filed Under