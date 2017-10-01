Ellen Page talks about a homophobic joke in ‘Juno’

Juno, a 2007 comedy about an independent teen and her unplanned pregnancy, made Ellen Page a star.

But that doesn’t mean that she doesn’t regret some parts of it.

Talking with Bustle about Hollywood’s lack of diversity, she was asked about an anti-gay joke in that movie. Her character Juno is discussing possible baby names with another character, and he suggests “Madison.” She replies “Madison? Isn’t that kind of, I don’t know, gay?”

“It wasn’t something I totally registered at the time, but, of course, now that I’m older I do,” Page, who was 20 when Juno was released, said. “So many movies I loved as a kid are just rampant with homophobia and transphobia and biphobia, and I’m not excusing it by any means.”

In 2014, Page came out as gay at an LGBT event. “I am tired of hiding,” she said. “I’m tired of lying by omission.”

In a live reading of Juno for a charity event earlier this year, Page refused to read that line.





