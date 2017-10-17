Cher will reunite with Meryl Streep for ‘Mama Mia’ sequel

Cher is officially making her return to the big screen after a multiyear absence to reunite with Meryl Streep for a Mama Mia sequel.

Other stars returning for Mama Mia: Here We Go Again include Colin Firth, Pierce Brosnan, Julie Walters, Amanda Seyfried, Dominic Cooper, and Christine Baranski.

The 2008 film was a massive success, so it is no surprise that a sequel is in the making. Cher is currently in London learning choreography.

Just went through two dance numbers, Everyone’s Great — Cher (@cher) October 14, 2017

Her role and the songs she will sing are being kept under wraps.

“Cher’s our secret weapon. It’ll spoil the fun if we give anything away,” an executive said.

Cher has also been busy working on a Broadway musical based on her life. In addition, she recently appeared in a GAP commercial, alongside Future.





This Story Filed Under