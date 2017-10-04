‘Alt-Right’ comic book meant to ‘trigger’ progressives is as awful as you’d expect

An “alt-right” comic book series intended to upset progressives has quickly surpassed its $25,000 fundraising goal.

Theodore Beale, aka Vox Day, said in a Periscope video that he “intended to challenge and eventually replace the SJW (short for “social justice warrior) converged comics of DC and Marvel.”

“They believe that comics is their turf, and SJWs have been moving forward, advancing for decades,” he added. “They have been methodically eradicating traditional values, they have been methodically eradicating Western civilization.”

He has said that “they know they are the true villains and the enemy in the cultural war.”

At time of writing, Beale’s fundraiser has raised over $66,000 dollars.

What, exactly, are these sacred values being erased from comic books that must be saved? Advertising smoking, pushing the concept of undocumented immigrants as dangerous criminals worthy of vigilante justice, and the promotion of the traitorous Confederate flag.

Thanks to all of the Alt★Hero backers who made these comics possible. The initial goal was met in just four hours! #AltHero #DailyMemeWars pic.twitter.com/dyxMb9aK3t — Supreme Dark Lord (@voxday) September 29, 2017

Disney bans smoking in Marvel comics and films. Dynamique is unimpressed. #AltHero pic.twitter.com/VmG3nacPeA — Supreme Dark Lord (@voxday) September 29, 2017

Day’s Twitter also features a swipe at Ms. Marvel (Kamala Khan), Marvel’s first Muslim character to headline her own book.

“She has to go back,” he wrote, alongside an image of one of his “heroes” leading voters to the polls, and the words “Democracy: Sometimes a contact sport,” and another showing Ms. Marvel crying, with the news of Trump’s Muslim ban playing in the background.

Support Alt★Hero if you want to see Kamala Khan, aka Ms Marvel, deported. She has to go back.https://t.co/Szc274yaiW pic.twitter.com/Uv0qeJBiKk — Supreme Dark Lord (@voxday) September 30, 2017

The trailer for the series features an undocumented immigrant in the middle of attacking a young girl before an “Alt-Hero” comes to the rescue.

Ironically, Day is allied with Milo Yiannopoulos, the former Breitbart editor who was forced to resign after comments he made in defense of sexual relationships between older men and boys resurfaced.

Yiannopoulos is promoting the effort as well.

Watch the trailer for the comic book series below.





