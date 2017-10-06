6 up & coming queer Instagrammers you need to follow right now

As someone smart once said, “the personal is political” — and so what could be more political than giving the world insight into your personal life? LGBTQ Instagrammers give the world a visual peek into their real lives, demystifying the queer experience and bringing us all just a little closer together. We’ve rounded up some LGBT folks who invite everyone to share in their lives, strengthening the community through the simple act of living.
1. LGBT History
As Queer History Month begins, we want to emphasize that @lgbt_history stands on the shoulders of countless individuals and organizations that have long been dedicated to discovering, capturing, preserving, and making accessible the vast landscape of our community’s history. . To truly celebrate queer history is to support organizations and people like @onearchives, @makinggayhistorypodcast, @lesbianherstoryarchives, @nyclgbtsites, @lgbtcenternyc, @glbt_history, @nyc1gwm, @visual_aids, @thomasallemanphoto, @gerberhart, @sageusa, @lapubliclibrary, @nypl, @m_o_t_h_a, @butchcamp, @greer_lankton_archives_museum, @lgbtsanfrancisco, @dannic100, @leslielohmanmuseum, @clgarchives, @saskiany, @amdial7, @digitaltransarc, @bostonlgbtqhistory, @gkoskovich, @saulsandraphoto, @sjvider, @sfpubliclibrary, @dona_ann_mcadams, @museumofcityny, @elvertxbarnes, @snappyseid, and @curtisjunk, among many others. . Above all else, we urge you, this month and every month: Have Pride In History. . Picture: "WE WERE HERE, WE ARE HERE, WE HAVE A FUTURE," Gay Freedom Day Parade, San Francisco, California, June 26, 1977. Photo © Rink. #lgbthistory #HavePrideInHistory #Resist #Night
You’ll learn more from this account than from your entire primary school education. The folks behind LGBT History share photos from our vast queer past and give them the proper context to understand where we’ve been and where we’re going.
2. Shay Neary
A plus size trans model, Shay is boldly living out loud for all to see. Her colorful life is one of a kind, and through her public speaking she’s a role model for folks everywhere.
3. Justin and Nick
Heading abroad again in one month! We'll be in Japan and South Korea in mid-October. Justin lived for a bit in East Asia, but we want to hear your suggestions, and we hope to meet some of you there! 🇯🇵🇰🇷 • • ジャスティンは二千十年から二千十一年まで日本で勉強したよ。ジャスティンは国をニックに見せたいよ！僕達は東京と京都と大阪に行きます！会いましょう〜！また、@watanabenaomi703 に会いたい〜〜！ • • 10 월 20 일부터 24 일까지 서울을 방문합니다! 저스틴은 2013 년 서울 대학교에서 공부했으며 함께 귀국했습니다! 한국에서 만나자! 죄송합니다 저스틴의 한국어이 나쁘다! @editormihankim @yoohan_agnes_kim
Look for further for your couples-goals. Justin and Nick are giving their hundreds of thousands of followers a beautiful glimpse into the life of a happy stable long-term couple.
4. Hunter Harden
It’s all about scruffy body positivity for Hunter, a scruffy model who has no problem stripping down to nothing. He loves the body he’s in, which is something we all could strive for.
5. Casey Conway
An aboriginal Australian athlete, Casey lives at the intersection of quite a few identities. His world travels are captivating, and his leisurely lifestyle is a portrait of contentment.
6. Matt Baume
As a Seattle-based writer, podcaster, videomaker, and weirdo, Matt’s photos capture LGBT nightlife around the world. With queer gathering places vanishing in ever-increasing numbers, it’s good to see that the community remains strong — and knows how to party.
6. Lez Backpack
“The best journeys start from within,” the saying goes, and there’s no better portrait of travel than this daring Instagram feed of women exploring the Earth and exploring themselves.
