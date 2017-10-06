6 up & coming queer Instagrammers you need to follow right now

As someone smart once said, “the personal is political” — and so what could be more political than giving the world insight into your personal life? LGBTQ Instagrammers give the world a visual peek into their real lives, demystifying the queer experience and bringing us all just a little closer together. We’ve rounded up some LGBT folks who invite everyone to share in their lives, strengthening the community through the simple act of living.

1. LGBT History

You’ll learn more from this account than from your entire primary school education. The folks behind LGBT History share photos from our vast queer past and give them the proper context to understand where we’ve been and where we’re going.

2. Shay Neary

A plus size trans model, Shay is boldly living out loud for all to see. Her colorful life is one of a kind, and through her public speaking she’s a role model for folks everywhere.

3. Justin and Nick

Look for further for your couples-goals. Justin and Nick are giving their hundreds of thousands of followers a beautiful glimpse into the life of a happy stable long-term couple.

4. Hunter Harden

It’s all about scruffy body positivity for Hunter, a scruffy model who has no problem stripping down to nothing. He loves the body he’s in, which is something we all could strive for.

5. Casey Conway

Expect nothing, appreciate everything 😎 A post shared by CASEY CONWAY (@casey_conway) on May 22, 2017 at 11:05pm PDT

An aboriginal Australian athlete, Casey lives at the intersection of quite a few identities. His world travels are captivating, and his leisurely lifestyle is a portrait of contentment.

6. Matt Baume

I seem to have captured a religious experience involving beards. #instagay #bears #cowboy #harness #nightclub #theeagle #gaybar #shirtless #chesthair A post shared by Matt Baume 🏳️‍🌈 (@mattbaume) on Feb 8, 2017 at 3:38pm PST

As a Seattle-based writer, podcaster, videomaker, and weirdo, Matt’s photos capture LGBT nightlife around the world. With queer gathering places vanishing in ever-increasing numbers, it’s good to see that the community remains strong — and knows how to party.

6. Lez Backpack

Guys, this week flew. I'm hoping for a relaxing weekend so I'm gonna hang at Hippie Hollow (Austin's nude beach 😱) and enjoy the Pecan Street Festival (thanks for the suggestion @thewifeyadventures!) What are y'all getting into? A post shared by Melis & Con (@lezbackpack) on Sep 21, 2017 at 6:55pm PDT

“The best journeys start from within,” the saying goes, and there’s no better portrait of travel than this daring Instagram feed of women exploring the Earth and exploring themselves.





