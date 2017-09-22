This has to be the worst excuse ever for having Grindr on your phone

A 26-year-old woman has written into a British advice columnist with an interesting conundrum. Her boyfriend is almost a decade older than her, he has a drinking problem, and she says sex has gone downhill.
One day I came home early from work. He was furious and went to bed drunk.
Something made me look at his phone and I found the Grindr app. I confronted him and he said he had just been looking for weed to help him quit the booze.
He admitted he had experimented with guys in the past. I know he’s had several hundred women but only a handful of guys.
My head is telling me to leave but my heart says stay.
The response to this letter could have been short and sweet: “Hahahahahahahaha. Oh, honey. No.” But the columnist took a more thoughtful approach.
Listen to your head. If you take off your rose-tinted glasses, you will see far more reasons to be unhappy than happy in this relationship.
Your heart wants to believe he is what you saw in him at the start. But just a few months down the line the reality is you are with a man with drink issues and who knows what else.
He is someone you can’t really believe or trust.
“I’m looking for weed” has to be the strangest excuse for being on a hookup app ever. Points for originality. But as Dan Savage would say: DTMFA. Wouldn’t you agree?
