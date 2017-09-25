Will & Grace cast drop by The Tonight Show to sing the show’s theme song with Jimmy Fallon

Have you heard, Will & Grace is returning to the air!

Okay, of course you have, but here’s something we know you haven’t heard before: The theme song complete with lyrics.

Eric McCormack, Debra Messing, Megan Mullally, and Sean Hayes paid a visit to The Tonight Show to sing the newly penned words to the iconic, piano-heavy instrumental theme, with an assist from host Jimmy Fallon.

Unfortunately, the lyrics are all pretty lame, focusing largely on just letting you know they’re back, and filling you in on just who exactly they are in the first place. To be fair, it has been over a decade since it was on the air.

The highlight is at the start, where dancers with placards do a fantastic job of recreating the imagery of the show’s opening.

After their song and dance was complete, the cast headed over to the couch for an interview, where things got more interesting.

After Fallon remarked that it seems the group of actors really do get along well after all these years, McCormack shared a story of how a seminar on how to behave in the workplace ended up with Hayes standing up with his pants and underwear around his ankles.

Watch the full interview below.

Will & Grace returns on September 28 on NBC. Let us know in the comments if you plan to watch.





