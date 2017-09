Paolo Ballesteros is Filipino makeup artist, TV host and “impersonator.” What he truly is though, is amazing. Ballestros’ Instagram is full of photos of the artist transforming himself into strong female characters. Check out his take on the women from Game Of Thrones below with a bonus photo of Ballesteros as Wonder Woman too. (Because, c’mon, if anyone could take onΒ Daenerys and win, it’s gonna be Diana.)

Im back! πŸ™ˆπŸ˜ΉπŸ˜˜ thanks ninong for last night πŸ‘πŸΌ A post shared by Paolo Ballesteros (@pochoy_29) on May 23, 2017 at 1:05am PDT

G.O.T. MARGAERY BARRETTO πŸ‘πŸΌ woooooh! ☝🏼️ #transformLangNangTransform #makeupTransformation #MargaeryTYRELL #gameOfThrones #NatalieDormer A post shared by Paolo Ballesteros (@pochoy_29) on May 8, 2016 at 4:06am PDT

WONDER WOMAN makeup transformation woooh! #zenfonelive #liveStreamBeautifully #letsGoLive #GalGadot A post shared by Paolo Ballesteros (@pochoy_29) on May 26, 2017 at 5:03am PDT

Hat tip to Hornet for the link to Ballesteros’ Instagram page.





