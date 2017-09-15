WATCH: Livestream of civil rights icon Edie Windsor’s funeral

Civil rights icon Edie Windsor’s death has hit the community hard. The widow’s fight for marriage equality led to the overturn of the Defense of Marriage Act and paved the way for full federal marriage rights nationwide.

As the community mourns her death, her funeral at Temple Emanu-el in New York City will be livestreamed to allow everyone to say goodbye to a true hero.

Rest in power, Edie. Rest in pride.

You can watch the livestream here. If we find an embeddable version we’ll update the post.

The funeral begins at 12:30pm Eastern time.





