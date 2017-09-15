Key West gay bar opens its doors to feed hundreds after Hurricane Irma

Hurricane Irma laid down a path of destruction in Florida, leaving most bars, restaurants, and retail shops shuttered and closed while residents tried to get their lives back in order.

Jim Gilleran wanted to help, and decided he could accomplish that best by opening the doors to his Key West gay bar, 801 Bourbon Bar, to provide a place to go and a hot meal for those affected by the massive storm.

In fact, Gilleran opened up just hours after Irma blew past the island, and has kept his generator running, serving some 700-800 free meals a day, The Palm Beach Post reports.

Bar staff has also been passing out donated food and toiletry items.

“My father taught me to take care of myself and my family so I can take care of my community,” Gilleran said.

The Florida Keys took extensive damage and is beginning the slow rebuilding process.





